‼️‼️CALL TO ACTION – 08/31/20‼️‼️ PLEASE copy/paste the verbiage below: ✊🏾We need a critical mass of people sharing/sending this video to Teddy for his birthday. ✊🏾We will all sign this petition in lieu of a birthday card to get his resignation as he has failed in protecting our community from police brutality for his entire term as mayor for the past 1,338 days. Defund, Dismantle, and BURN IT DOWN. ✊🏾 Resources for the REVOLUTION. Follow @snackblocpdx @tedwheelerpdx Your birthday is a a great day to RESIGN. SIGN this petition: https://sign.moveon.org/petitions/ted-wheeler-s-resignation Email the video to: Ted Wheeler: mayorwheeler@portlandoregon.gov JoAnn Hardesty: joann@portlandoregon.gov Amanda Fritz: Amanda@portlandoregon.gov Chloe Eudaly: chloe@portlandoregon.gov If they make no comment, that says it all. Starring @masynwade Producer @raquel_divar Director @nocturnaluniform Writers @masynwade @raquel_divar @clrrification DP @evanbenallyatwood Editor @emmajosephson Voice Over @raquel_divar Set Design @withlovecee @thefindsvintagepdx Wardrobe @thefindsvintagepdx Stylist @withlovecee Makeup @aleee.xo Sound @raquel_divar Assistant Director @queerboatglitterboot Assistant Camera @alisonfayehoffman Lighting/Grip @loganonthelens Production Assistant @nicoleharber @beaubeaubarina Special Thanks to @picapdx @feedthemass and to our anonymous extras #blacklivesmatter #pdx #portland #civilrights #racism #racialjustice #performative #whitefragility #nojusticenopeace #endwhitesupremacy #portlandprotest #portlandoregon #makeracistsafraidagain #dismantlewhitesupremacy #abolishpolice #policebrutality #snackblocpdx #nocturnaluniform