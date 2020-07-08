But credit is also due to how Divar has honed her craft and sharpened her sound. Over the course of two EPs and a slew of singles, her flow has become more heated and focused. Released in 2018, Divar's most recent EP, The Reign, is full of spacey, metallic club tracks and sharpshooting verses. But the four singles she's released in the past year are perhaps a better indication of where her sound is going. On songs like "Big Shit" and "Renegade," her delivery is both breakneck and elastic, and so dynamic it's a beat unto itself. With a whomping industrial beat supplied by Portland producers Jvnitor, her single "Cherry" is basically two minutes of straight bars.