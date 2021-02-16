Sarah Sherman: We decided to film this movie, even though we didn't have any money, as a response to the years spent trying to make a TV show together while working gig-to-gig jobs in Los Angeles. I'd already moved back to Portland to have kids but was down [in Southern California] to see Zach in a play, and we had this conversation. The years are passing. Nothing is happening. We just have to make a movie on our own. I had a couple of really loose ideas, and Zach was into this little teenage love story.