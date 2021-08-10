The Oldest Profession was first published in 2005, but it does not feel like a product of the Bush era. It is arguably about the transition from Carter to Ronald Reagan, which is symbolized by the way the quietly virtuous leadership of Mae gives way to the loudly performative leadership of Ursula. The play is Vogel’s way of reminding us that a business can be a country unto itself—and that a country can only be as democratic as its economy allows it to be.