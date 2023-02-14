What to Do in Portland This Week (Feb. 15-21, 2023)

SEE: This IS Kalapuyan Land

Pittock Mansion isn’t just the former home of a moneyed publisher that’s now frozen in time; the venue also hosts cultural and educational events like this one. Curated by Indigenous writer and fine artist Steph Littlebird, this special exhibition features handwritten corrections to historically inaccurate museum displays about the Kalapuyans as well as new artwork that state “Native people are still here,” pushing back against their erasure. While on view at Pittock Mansion, there will be two educational sessions open to the public: a virtual talk with Littlebird on Feb. 23 and an in-person lecture presented by David Harrelson, cultural resources manager of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, on May 4. Pittock Mansion, 3229 NW Pittock Drive, 503-823-3623, pittockmansion.org. 10 am-4 pm Wednesday-Monday, noon-4 pm Tuesday, through July 23. $10.50-$14.50. Free for members.

LAUGH: Simon Taylor

Australian-born comedian and former Tonight Show writer Simon Taylor takes the stage at Portland’s premier home for standup, Helium Comedy Club. His refreshing style avoids political topics and instead offers a hilarious glimpse into his own life experiences, which has earned him acclaim and audience love. Helium Comedy Club, 1510 SE 9th Ave., 503-583-8464, portland.heliumcomedy.com. 8 pm Wednesday, Feb. 15. $20 general admission, $28 reserved. 21+.

DRINK: Ilani BrewFest

Somehow over the past several years, a direct portal to the Food Network opened in, of all places, Ridgefield, Wash. Of course, local gamblers know that’s where Ilani is located, and pretty much every event that the casino-resort hosts is now accompanied by a lineup of celebrity chefs who are featured on the popular cooking cable channel. The BrewFest is no different. Your beer samples come with a side of Alex Guarnaschelli, Robert Irvine, Antonia Lofaso and Justin Sutherland. That means you won’t just be standing in line for pours—Ilani is hosting multiple dinners, seminars and even a Beer, Bubbles & Bloodies Brunch. Ilani Casino Resort, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield, Wash., 877-464-5264, ilaniresort.com. Multiple times Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 16-19. $29-$89. 21+.

WATCH: La Sylphide

Oregon Ballet Theatre premieres August Bournonville’s classic, La Sylphide, for principal dancer Xuan Cheng’s farewell run of shows. The Romantic-era ballet, which was the first to put ballerinas on their toes, follows a young Scottish squire whose life is upended while pursuing an unattainable love interest. A rotating cast of four dancers take on the two main roles, including the departing Cheng and exciting newcomer Charles-Louis Yoshiyama. Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St., 503-222-5538, obt.org. 7:30 pm Friday and Saturday, 2 pm Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18-25. $29-$128.

EAT: Dress Like Your Ex Brunch

This year, Punch Bowl Social is doing Galentine’s Day with vengeance as the theme. The sprawling game palace’s Dress Like Your Ex Brunch is a celebration of the ghosts of relationships past with a heaping helping of drinks, made-from-scratch eats and prizes for the best costumes. A DJ will play a breakup soundtrack as you trip the light fantastic with your squad and laugh off all of those bad breakups. Punch Bowl Social, 340 SW Morrison St., Suite 4305, 503-334-0360, punchbowlsocial.com. 10 am-4 pm Saturday, Feb. 18.

EAT: Finex Chili & Beer Fest

A number of food preparation preferences can spark heated arguments, but perhaps none as fiery as those that surround chili. Pretty much everyone agrees that it should be rich, spiced and savory. But that’s where the similarities end. Consider this event an edible debate, where five Portland chefs, including Doug Adams of Grand Fir Brewing and Aaron Barnett of St. Jack and La Moule, present their best takes on the dish and you get to vote for your favorite. Turns out, everyone’s a winner because there will also be five breweries pouring beer to go with those bowls of chili. Finex Cast Iron Cookware, 2236 NW 21st Ave., finexusa.com/events/finex-chili-and-beer-fest. Noon-3 pm Saturday, Feb. 18. Free.

WATCH: Art Battle

Never heard of an Art Battle? Picture action, art, competition and auction all coming together in one space, and you can become a spectator dodging flying paint before then bidding on one of those pieces by the end of the night. Participants will be engaged in three 20-minute rounds of creative combat, turning blank canvases into masterpieces in front of onlookers who then cast their votes. Even if your favorite piece doesn’t win, you might still be able to take it home if the auction goes your way. JaJa PDX, 819 SE Taylor St., artbattle.com. 6-10 pm Saturday, Feb. 18. $15-$20. 21+.

DRINK AND WATCH: Sloppy’s Tunnel of Love Valentine’s Day Spectacular

There is a Valentine’s weekend adventure waiting for you within the intimate confines of Santé Bar. Drag jester Sloppy Giuseppe is ready to take you on a sensational voyage through the Tunnel of Love with some of Portland’s finest drag artists. You’ll be transported to a pier-side watering hole at the fantasy destination, Pleasure Island, complete with themed specialty cocktails and boardwalk hot dogs. Santé Bar, 411 NW Park Ave., 971-404-8216, @pleasureislanddrag! on Instagram. 7-10 pm Saturday, Feb. 18. $12-$20.

LISTEN: The Goonies in Concert

Director Stephen Spielberg uses music in storytelling better than anyone in the film industry, and this event will highlight his mastery at its zenith. Relive the filmed-in-Oregon ‘80s cult classic The Goonies as the Oregon Symphony plays the movie’s score, created by Oscar-winning composer Dave Grusin. Doing the Truffle Shuffle remains optional. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, 503-228-1353, orsymphony.org. 7:30 and 2 pm Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 18-19. $39-$135.

LISTEN: Jungle Brothers

One of the pioneering collectives during the hip-hop heyday of the late ‘80s and early ‘90s were Native Tongues, whose principal members were De La Soul, A Tribe Called Quest, and the Jungle Brothers, who hit the stage this month in Portland. The trio, affectionately known as the JBs, will revive their signature sound: a fusion of house, hip-hop and jazz. Their lo-fi banger “I’ll House You” is sure to transport you back to back to 1988. Star Theater and Starlight Lounge, 13 NW 6th Ave., 503-284-4700, startheaterportland.com. 8 pm Monday, Feb. 20. $20. 21+.