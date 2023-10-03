What to Do in Portland (Oct. 4-10, 2023)

WATCH: White Bird Presents: Pilobolus

White Bird, the 26-year-old organization dedicated to bringing the world’s best dance companies to Portland, will honor co-founders Walter Jaffe and Paul King during its season opener, as the duo take their final bow. The two are passing their duties on to executive director Graham Cole, which means this performance by Pilobolus will be the last time Jaffe and King are scheduled to deliver pre-show remarks. The globally renowned company returns to Portland after a five-year absence and is set to present a selection of its most iconic pieces that showcase the dancers’ remarkable shape-shifting abilities. Before the presentation, you can expect a Founders Fête co-hosted by Dale Johannes and Poison Waters, as well as the return of the White Bird Awards, at the Portland Art Museum’s Fields Sunken Ballroom. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, 503-245-1600, whitebird.org. 7:30 pm Wednesday, Oct. 4. $12-$95.

WATCH: Halloween III: Season of the Witch

The Hollywood Theatre is bringing a horror cult classic back to the big screen: Halloween III! This 1982 addition to the Halloween franchise has become a sleeper hit upon recent reevaluation of its bonkers plot and glorified violence. Embrace the suspense as Dr. Dan Challis (genre legend Tom Atkins) tries to stop an evil warlock’s scheme to kill all the children of the world with booby-trapped Halloween masks. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-493-1128, hollywoodtheatre.org. 7:30 pm Thursday, Oct. 5. $10-$12.

GO: Stage Fright Festival

Spooky season has officially begun, so kick things off right with two weekends of what are billed as “horror theater shows.” 21ten Theatre will present performance rituals by two nationally touring artists as well as full-length plays by locals, a community spooky story open mic, and even a film screening. 21ten Theatre, 2210 SE 10th Ave., stagefrightfestival.com. Various times Thursday-Friday, Oct. 5-15. $25 for each show, $40 for two.

GO: 70th Annual Portland Greek Festival

What started as a bazaar to pay off the mortgage of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral has grown into a multiday celebration of Greek food, traditional dance, music and so much more. Now in its 70th year, the Portland Greek Festival is one of the largest events of its kind with Oregon Heritage Tradition status (as designated by the Oregon Heritage Commission). Fill up on souvlaki and craft beer in the Taverna, but save room for the baklava sundae at the Kafenion. Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 3131 NE Glisan St., 503-234-0468, portlandgreekfestival.com. 10 am-10 pm Friday-Saturday, 11 am-7 pm Sunday, Oct. 6-8. $5.

DRINK: Bloktoberfest

After a three-year hiatus, Block 15 has brought Blocktoberfest back to its historic downtown pub. For a celebration this big, the street in front of the brewery will be cordoned off and covered by a giant tent, making room for more traditional Oktoberfest activities, such as live performances of German music and stein-holding competitions; some unconventional Oktoberfest activities, like a German spelling bee; and things that don’t have to do with Oktoberfest at all, including the screening of the Beavers game (because this is Corvallis). Pro tip: Reserve a table for up to six with a $60 deposit that can be converted to a credit you can use to purchase anything from one of the vendors. Block 15 Brewing, 300 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis, 541-758-2077, block15.com. 4-11 pm Friday, noon-11 pm Saturday, Oct. 6-7. $25 for a half-liter package, $35 for a full-liter package.

WATCH: Sharing Stories: Let’s Dance Again!

The kickoff to NW Dance Project’s 20th season is a triple bill of diverse world premieres. The program includes Another, Tomorrow, by founding artistic director Sarah Slipper; Activating Infinity, by celebrated international choreographer Bryan Arias; and Murmuration, from the mind of multidiscipline French Canadian artist Serge Bennathan. Newmark Theatre, 1111 SW Broadway, 503-421-7434, nwdanceproject.org. 7:30 pm Friday-Saturday, Oct. 6-7. $29-$68.

WATCH: A Sketch Comedy Spooktacular in 3D

Siren Theatre will build its growing reputation as a Halloween destination (which began thanks to its creative stage adaptations of horror classics like Poltergeist and A Nightmare on Elm Street) by hosting sketch comedy duo D&D (David Burnett and David Wester), who will recount the things that actually keep us up at night. Forget masked men with knives lurking under the bed; we’re truly afraid of phenomena like unexpected phone calls, making new friends as adults, and insects in the house. D&D will help you laugh at each of those scary situations and more. The Siren Theater, 3913 N Mississippi Ave., sirentheater.com. 8 pm Friday-Saturday, Oct. 6-7 and 14. $18 in advance, $24 at the door.

GO: PDX Pop Now!

The rescheduled PDX Pop Now! three-day festival is finally here! The event, originally slated for August to coincide with the release of the all-volunteer organization’s 20th anniversary compilation album featuring 60 Portland area artists, was bumped to October. You can listen to some of those contributors at Speck’s, Red Fox and the Electric Blocks—and the best part is that all of the performances are free and open to all ages. Come be a part of local music history and see why PDX rocks! Various locations, pdxpopnow.com. Various times Friday-Sunday, Oct.6-8. Free.

WATCH: Swan Lake

The Oregon Ballet Theatre is launching what it describes as its “biggest season ever” with former artistic director Christopher Stowell’s Swan Lake. The production debuted in 2006, selling out the Keller Auditorium for every performance, and was last staged 10 years ago—making it more than overdue for a revival. The production that helped define our city’s art scene is returning at a time when many companies are struggling to bring back patrons following the pandemic. Stowell hopes the return of Swan Lake inspires audiences to reembrace Portland’s cultural institutions. Whether you’re revisiting the classic ballet or seeing it for the very first time, it should be a breathtaking experience. Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St., 503-248-4335, obt.org. 7:30 Friday-Saturday, Oct. 6-7, Oct. 13-14; 2 pm Sunday and Saturday, Oct. 8 and 14. $29-$157.

EAT & DRINK: Western Whiskey & BBQ

Sometimes even city slickers want to feel like a cowboy for a day (and probably no longer than that if you’re actually mending fences and herding cattle). For the past few years, Skamania Lodge and Westward Whiskey have teamed up to provide a gather-round-the-campfire, Western-themed experience in the form of this dinner. Tom Swearingen, named Best Cowboy Poet in our most recent Best of Portland issue, will set the mood by performing his original works while you tuck into your meal. Rest assured, they aren’t serving you cans of beans at the Stevenson, Wash., golf resort. Instead, you can expect a menu that includes everything from pork belly burnt ends coated in a bourbon barbecue glaze to seared flat iron steak with skillet fingerling potatoes to chili-chocolate cream puffs encasing vanilla mascarpone. On top of all that, each ticket includes two Westward Whiskey beverages. Skamania Lodge, 1131 SW Skamania Lodge Way, Stevenson, Wash., 509-314-4177, skamania.com. 5 pm Saturday, Oct. 7. $125. 21+.

Western Whiskey & BBQ Dinner With: Salmon, steaks, beef roast, pork tenderloin, pork chops, halibut, chicken wings, grilled fruit, breads and drinks. Photo courtesy of Skamania Lodge. (LauriPatterson/Getty Images)