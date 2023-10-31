What to Do in Portland (Nov. 1-7, 2023)

WATCH: White Bird Presents: Ephrat Asherie Dance

For the first time ever, athletes can medal in break dancing at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris (the International Olympic Committee has officially named the event “breaking”), which means more people may be drawn to it thanks to the international exposure. Get up to speed on the art form now at a performance by Ephrat Asherie Dance, named after the group’s artist director, a New York City b-girl and choreographer. The company will make its Pacific Northwest debut when it presents Odeon, a remix of breaking, house and vogue set to a live soundtrack of samba and other Afro-Brazilian genres of music. Lincoln Performance Hall at Portland State University, 1620 SW Park Ave., 503-245-1600, whitebird.org. 7:30 pm Thursday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 pm Saturday, Nov. 2-4. $38-$49.

GO: The Weird Portland Gala 2023

Portland’s weirdness has gone from cute and quirky to downright distressing, but those who still count themselves among the fans of the city’s strange, off-beat branding pre-pandemic should find something of interest at the Weird Portland Gala. You can expect all of the greatest hits from the 2010s to attend, from celebrity llamas to Moshow the Cat Rapper to The Unipiper. The Weird Portland Hall of Fame will also see its first class of inductees—individuals who’ve made a significant cultural impact on the Rose City. Potentially the best, or worst, part of the whole event should be the premiere of “We Are So Weird,” a song and music video inspired by 1985′s “We Are the World.” Rainbow City, 301 NW 4th Ave., weirdportlandunited.org/gala23. 7:30-11 pm Friday, Nov. 3. $45–$250.

SHOP: Legendary Makers Market: An Asian American Night Market

With more than 125 vendors and some 8,000 anticipated attendees, the Legendary Makers Market is poised to become the largest pan-Asian American-centered event ever held in Oregon, according to organizers. Expect to find many of the same features that make up the Portland Night Market—food, crafts and music. However, there will also be film screenings and appearances by Asian American and Pacific Islander artists, including director Mike Truong of the James Beard Award-winning All the Homies Network and Luann Algoso, creator of the comedy web series Gabby Antonio Smashes the Imperialist, White Supremacist, Capitalist Patriarchy! If you’re more in the mood for self-care, be sure to check out the Wellness Refuge, which will have yoga sessions, acupuncture and massage therapy. Portland Night Market, 100 SE Alder St., pdxnm.com. 4-11 pm Friday-Saturday, Nov. 3-4. Free admission.

WATCH: Portland Queer Documentary Film Festival

Looking for some films that tell stories from a fresh perspective? Head to QDoc, the only festival in the U.S. and only one of two in the world devoted specifically to queer documentaries. Now celebrating its 15th year, this event is known for screening award-winning works fresh from Sundance, Tribeca and other top-tier fests. The 18 films cover a wide range of topics—you can see them all or select just a few. And with so many artists from around the world attending (at least three Academy Award-winning directors have shown up in the past), you never know who may be standing in the popcorn line with you. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-493-1128, qdocfilmfest.org. Times vary Friday-Sunday, Nov. 3-5. $75 for a festival pass, $8-$10 for individual tickets.

GO: Nights of the Golden Flower

In November, the flora of focus tends to be the evergreen tree as we quickly transition from Halloween to the Yuletide (not that we condone Christmas creep). But in November, Lan Su Chinese Garden is all about the chrysanthemum, which symbolizes longevity, nobility and endurance in Chinese culture. A two-week festival dedicated to the bloom kicks off with Nights of the Golden Flower, which will feature glow-in-the-dark floral arrangements by renowned designer Donald Yim and more than a dozen local artists. Peruse each piece while sipping hot chrysanthemum tea, then vote for your favorite. Lan Su Chinese Garden, 239 NW Everett St., 503-228-8131, lansugarden.org. 4-6 pm Friday, 5-7 pm Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 3-5. $10-$25.

EAT & DRINK: Skamania Lodge Dine & Discover Series With Great Notion Brewing

Not the kind of place to coast along on nostalgia and name recognition, Skamania Lodge just keeps adding amenities to its sprawling property overlooking the Columbia River in the Gorge. In recent years, that has included everything from a newly designed golf course, an 18-hole putt-putt experience, and two sheltered outdoor pavilions—the newest boasts an open-air grill and bar. More space also means more opportunities to host events, like the Dine & Discover Series, which is currently scheduled to take place monthly through April. Each multicourse meal will feature a beverage partner from Oregon or Washington. Up first is Portland’s Great Notion Brewing. You’ll work your way through five dishes and five beers: an Italian Pilsner, a bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout and three styles of IPA. Skamania Lodge, 1131 SW Skamania Lodge Way, Stevenson, Wash., 844-432-4748, skamania.com. 5:30 pm Saturday, Nov. 4. $125.

GO: Diwali Festival at The Judy

There will be dozens of Diwali festivals across the metro area over the next two weeks, but if you’re looking for a family-friendly way to celebrate the Hindu festival of lights (as opposed to a late-night Bollywood dance party), Northwest Children’s Theater has an option tailor-made for kiddos. Attendees can decorate rangoli (ornate geometric patterns), adorn their hands with henna designs, and learn a traditional dance. Sweet and savory Indian foods will be available for purchase from The Big Elephant Kitchen. The Judy Kafoury Center for Youth Arts, 1000 SW Broadway, T-100, 503-222-2190, nwcts.org/the-judy. 10 am-2 pm Sunday, Nov. 5. Free.

GO: Día de Los Muertos Celebration

This First Tuesday’s Art Walk in Hillsboro will have a bonus feature: the Día de Los Muertos Celebration. From 7 to 8:30 pm, watch traditional dancing and drumming by Huehca Omeyocan, a local performance group dedicated to the arts of the pre-Hispanic Mesoamerican people. Starting at 5 pm, there will also be a Day of the Dead pop-up exhibit on display as well as an altar to honor the spirits of the deceased. Walters Cultural Arts Center, 527 E Main St., Hillsboro, 503-615-3485, Hillsboro-Oregon.gov/Walters. 5-8:30 pm Tuesday, Nov. 7. Free.