Music Millennium Opens a Call-In ‘Thought Line’

Music Millennium wants to know what you think of it. And the venerable record store has teamed up with advertising agency Wieden+Kennedy to find out.

Music Millennium’s “Thought Line” is a toll-free phone number that anyone can call to leave a memory, a message or anything at all about the Portland record store that originally opened in 1969 on East Burnside Street.

Owner Terry Currier announced in February that he plans to retire and is seeking a buyer for the record store. When a small group of Wieden+Kennedy employees—and Music Millennium fans—heard this news, they reached out to Currier to see what they could do to ensure that the culture of the record store carried on. The idea for the Thought Line was born.

A poster advertising the Thought Line is hanging in the window of the store at 3158 E Burnside St., with Currier’s face, a phone and the text “Keep Music Millennium ___! You tell us.” The quote is a nod to Currier originating the phrase “Keep Portland Weird.”

“There has been so much interest in leading Music Millennium into the future….over 120 interested parties. I’ve been meeting with people, mostly in person, to find the best candidate. In June, I will pick up to five, who I feel are the best fit and talk seriously,” Currier said in a press release from Wieden+Kennedy. Currier is looking for a buyer who “will be a passionate music person, have a sense of community, and possess both common sense and business sense.”

The Thought Line number is 1-888-433-1969 and will be open through the end of 2026.