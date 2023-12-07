Portland’s TidalWave Productions Is Publishing a Taylor Swift Comic Book

2023 was the year of Taylor Swift.

She headlined the epic Eras Tour, starred in a blockbuster film, inadvertently inspired the Senate Judiciary Committee’s inquiry into the ticketing industry, and was named Time’s Person of the Year on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Now, Swift is getting yet another laurel from Portland comic book publisher TidalWave Productions, which is featuring her in a biographical comic, written by Eric M. Esquivel, from its Female Force series.

“Of course, Taylor Swift deserves her own comic book,” Esquivel said in a statement. “She wears colorful tights and fights corporate villains who try to use their money to control her. The only other person who fits that description is Clark Kent…and even he couldn’t have written 1989.”

Illustrated by Ramon Salas, Female Force: Taylor Swift will be published Dec. 13 (which, at hardcore Swifties know, is the singer’s 34th birthday). Swift follows in the footsteps of other iconic women spotlighted in the series, such as Dolly Parton, Tina Turner, Gloria Steinem, Cher and Oprah Winfrey.

Portland has long been a hub for Swifties (heck, a Swift-themed string quartet even played at the Alberta Rose Theater). Swift’s connection to the Rose City dates back to 2006, when she visited the now-shuttered Duke’s Bar & Grill at age 16.

Don’t expect Swift fandom to wane in 2024. The Eras Tour is still going strong and a feature film she’s directing for Searchlight Pictures (whose recent films include The Banshees of Inisherin) is currently in the works. And since we’re entering an election year, don’t be shocked if she makes a political endorsement.