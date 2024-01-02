What to Do in Portland, Jan. 3-9, 2024

SEE: AIDS Memorial Quilt

From Jan. 5 through Feb. 19, OMSI will display a portion of the AIDS Memorial Quilt, a powerful symbol of the epidemic and a tribute to the lives that have been lost. The entire quilt, which was started in 1985 by human rights activist Cleve Jones, weighs in at 54 tons. Its nearly 50,000 squares dedicated to more than 110,000 people “is considered the largest community arts project in history,” according to the AIDS Memorial Quilt website. You have the chance to see 12 blocks of tapestry—a reminder of the human stories behind the statistics. OMSI Auditorium, 1945 SE Water Ave., 503-797-4000, omsi.edu/exhibits/aids-memorial-quilt. 9:30 am-5:30 pm Tuesday-Friday and Sunday, 9:30 am-7 pm Saturday, Jan. 5-Feb. 19. $14-$19.

LAUGH: Earthquake

Go ahead and mark yourself “safe” from the Big One this weekend unless you’re headed to Helium Comedy Club, where Earthquake is scheduled to appear. For anyone not in the know, that’s the stage name for Nathaniel Stroman, a comedian and actor best known as simply “Quake” to his superfans. No one will be shielded from his biting style of standup, which is a blend of improv and observational humor. This old-school comic has held it down as host of a radio show, killed during an HBO comedy special, and appeared in movies that include Black Jesus, Sharknado 4, and Clerks II. Helium predicts an 11 on the Richter scale of laughter during his appearances (sorry, we couldn’t resist). Helium Comedy Club, 1510 SE 9th Ave., portland-heliumcomedy.com. 7 and 10 pm Friday-Saturday, 7 pm Sunday, Jan. 5-7. $32-$47. 21+.

LISTEN: Freedom of Speech

Voice actress, singer and playwright Eliza Jane Schneider has pipes you might recognize from her long roster of work, but her latest project is the result of a whole lot of listening. This one-woman play reflects more than 7,000 interviews she conducted across the U.S. and around the world—logging some 300,000 miles, much of it in a converted ambulance. Each recording was the answer to Schneider’s seemingly simple question: “What’s going on?” You can listen to the results, which range from funny to heartbreaking—though all are fascinating. This recorded performance of Freedom of Speech leads up to the launch of a podcast of the same name that seeks to examine a pivotal moment in our culture. Alberta Abbey, 126 NE Alberta St., albertaabbey.org. 8-10 pm Saturday, Jan. 6. $25.

WATCH: Ama, the Diver

Journey back in time with this stunning adaption of a Noh play—Japanese dance-dramas that date back to the 14th century. Ama, the Diver is a story with unknown origins about a young man whose father finally tells him the truth about his mother’s background as a seaweed diver who risked her life for him while underwater. Seattle cellist Lori Goldman composed and will play an original live score. Performance Works NW, 4625 SE 67th Ave., 503-400-6691, pwnw-pdx.org. 7:30 pm Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 6-7. $16-30.

WATCH: William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night

The holiday season that starts way too early and ends way too late will at least go out in style with performances of this Shakespeare Christmastime classic. Speculative Drama, known for its immersive theatrical performances, has chosen an unconventional but highly welcome (in our opinion) setting for this production: a dive bar. It’s also appropriate given all the drinking that goes on in Twelfth Night. If you’re not familiar with the plot, it falls under the category of “mistaken identity = hilarity ensues.” Pssst…and if you mention the word “epiphany” at the door of the Jan. 6 show, you’ll get a sweet surprise. Angelo’s, 4620 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 503-231-0337, rsvpdx.ticketspice.com/speculative-drama-presents-twelfth-night. Pay-what-you-will preview 7 pm Saturday, Jan. 6. 7 pm Wednesday-Saturday, Jan. 10-20. $5-$40. 21+.

GO: O-Shogatsu Festival, Japanese New Year

Celebrate the new year all over again, but replace the confetti and hangovers with traditional Japanese decorations and family-friendly activities and performances. This is actually Portland Japanese Garden’s second 2024 O-Shogatsu Festival—the first one was held Jan. 1 for members—so don’t miss out on this open-to-the-public event. You can expect dragon-themed brush-painting workshops (in honor of the Year of the Dragon), kadomatsu demonstrations (traditional arrangements of pine, bamboo and plum branches), and performances featuring the koto (a plucked half-tube zither). Portland Japanese Garden, 611 SW Kingston Ave., 503-223-1321, japanesegarden.org. 10 am-3:30 pm Sunday, Jan. 7. $21.95.

WATCH: The Lion King

Can you feel the love tonight? If not, then let the giraffes, birds, gazelles, a pride of lions, and Sir Elton John fix that! Always a hot ticket when it comes to town, The Lion King is a modern-day classic—a tale that most of us first encounter in the form of the 1994 Disney film that just four years later was adapted into a musical and made its Broadway debut, garnering six Tony Awards. While we still have a soft spot in our hearts for the animated version, the Hamlet-inspired dramedy about family, legacy, friendship and love is best experienced in all of its theatrical glory onstage. And everyone in Portland seems to agree with that: Despite its more than two-week run, many performances are already very close to selling out. Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St., 503-248-4335, portland.broadway.com. Opening night 6:30 pm Sunday, Jan 7. 7:30 pm Tuesday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 pm Saturday, 1 and 6:30 pm Sunday, Jan. 8-28. $59.75-$169.75.

The Lion King (Matthew Murphy)

WATCH: Portland Jewish Film Festival: Remembering Gene Wilder

With the Hollywood labor strikes over and awards season beginning, celebrate the film and television industries’ successes with a five-day movie event hosted by the Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education. This festival demonstrates how cinema has been used to explore Jewish culture throughout the years and includes screenings of five new features as well as two shorts. Things kick off with Remembering Gene Wilder, a tribute to the actor-writer-director composed of clips, outtakes and home movies, followed by a discussion hosted by local film critic Shawn Levy. Lincoln Performance Hall, 1620 SW Park Ave., 503-226-3600, ojmche.org. 7-9 pm Tuesday, Jan. 9. The entire festival runs through Sunday, Jan. 14. $10-$12 for individual screenings. $45-$55 for a festival pass.