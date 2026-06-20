New Clinic for Low-Income Women and Children to Open Near Gresham

Festivities at the June 17 event celebrating the opening of the new WIC clinic in Rockwood.

Multnomah County is set on Monday to fully open a large new clinic in the Rockwood neighborhood of Gresham geared toward women, infants and children.

The WIC clinic, tied to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, is set to replace the Gateway WIC clinic, which was, according to the county, the state’s largest such clinic and served half of the county’s annual WIC clients.

The county says the new clinic, which lies east of the Gateway clinic, is double the size of the former one.

“Opening the new WIC AVIVA clinic is a joyful milestone for the community, representing a profound investment in the health, dignity and future of our growing families in east Multnomah County,” spokeswoman Sarah Dean said in a written statement.

The county has four clinics offering services to clients of the WIC program, which provides access to food, breastfeeding/chestfeeding support and health care referrals for low-income women and children in Multnomah County and across the state.

The county says the new building will allow the program to increase space for education, group classes, staff training, community outreach activities and space for providers to meet with families.

The County Board of Commissioners approved the lease for the new site in June 2025. The county previously said moving costs to the Rockwood site would be $808,000, covered primarily by carry-over grant funds. The final project cost is $1,086,850, Dean said.

Previously the county was slated to open the site in January 2026. Asked about the delay, Dean said the project schedule was extended five months due to construction issues with permitting and materials.

Multnomah County said the WIC program served 19,058 unique clients last year across its four locations, who tallied 53,429 visits total. The county says more than 40% of its clients live within 3 miles of the new clinic.

“With Gresham having one of the highest levels of toddlers and infants per capita in the country, this is a much-needed service and facility for our community,” District 4 Commissioner Vince Jones-Dixon said in a statement. “I appreciate the intentionality in the design to make it welcoming and comfortable for our neighbors utilizing this service.”