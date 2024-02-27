What to Do in Portland (Feb. 28-March 5, 2024)

SEE: Matinee Baby World Premiere

Directed by Portland’s Thom Hilton, Matinee Baby is a queer comedy set against the backdrop of the historic Clinton Street Theater. The short film follows theater employees and best friends Robby and Noah-Lee as their lives take an unexpected turn through a series of wacky encounters. After a crowdfunding campaign with contributions from more than 130 donors and two dozen local businesses, Hilton’s homage to the Clinton is ready for its world premiere. “This film is my tribute to a place that changed and continues to change my life, my home, my friends, the words that make me laugh, the many films that inspire me,” Hilton writes in an Instagram post. The night kicks off with an interactive display in the lobby, featuring makeup designs by Sprout Chinn and costumes by Lucas O’Brien, former fashion editor at Vogue. Then, the bands Jewelry Exchange, Jajoma, and The Apricots, whose music is featured in the film, will play a few songs to open the screening. Afterward is a short Q&A with cast and crew members. Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St., 503-221-1156, tomorrowtheater.org. 7 pm Thursday, Feb. 29. $15.

SEE: Symbiopsychotaxiplasm: Take One

Symbiopsychotaxiplasm: Take One is a film within a film within a documentary. Filmmaker William Greaves’ 1968 documentary captures actors creating a scene in Central Park for a fictional movie as three different film crews record the proceedings. The actors do take after take of one scene attempting to portray a couple breaking up. Meanwhile, another crew captures curious passersby, while a third crew films the chaotic production. How do the pieces come together? You’ll have to see this layered documentary to find out. Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St., 971-808-3331, cstpdx.com. 7 pm Thursday, Feb. 29. $10.

WATCH: Music From The Sole

White Bird presents Music From The Sole, a tap dance and live music company celebrating tap’s Afro-diasporic roots. The company makes its West Coast debut with it newest work, I Didn’t Come to Stay, presenting a unique combination of tap, percussive dance, house music, and Brazilian street dance that reflects on racial and cultural identity while celebrating the joy, strength, depth and virtuosity of Black dance and music. Newmark Theatre, 1111 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335, portland5.com. 7:30 pm Thursday–Friday, 2 and 7:30 pm Saturday, Feb. 29–March 2. $34.

DANCE: ¡Asilo!

¡Asilo! highlights Latin American artists with a night of underground goth, darkwave, EBM and industrial music. The one-night-only event will include sets by Mexican punk artist Calaverx, the darkwave sounds of Seattle’s Dark Chisme led by DJ Gold Chisme, and The Midnight PDX resident DJ Sonido Dead Steady. It’s a night to celebrate Latin American artists, and for a party mixed with dance-floor hits. The Midnight PDX, 3341 SE Belmont St., themidnightsocietypdx.net. 8:30 pm Friday, March 1. $15–$20.

GO: Portland Seafood & Wine Festival

It’s peak Dungeness crab season—why not celebrate with the Portland Seafood & Wine Festival? This year’s annual gathering will include more than 40 wineries and loads of other beverage makers, along with crafts, local produce, and artisan products. Best of all, this is a family-friendly event, featuring face painters, balloon artists, and other kid-friendly attractions. Festivities kick off with a wine competition in which Oregon’s finest vintners compete for bronze, silver, gold, double gold and best of show honors. Portland Expo Center, 2060 Marine Drive W, 503-736-5200, expocenter.org/events/portland-seafood-wine-festival. 2–8 pm Friday, noon–8 pm Saturday, 11 am–4 pm Sunday, March 1–3. $16 for adults, $13 for seniors 60+, $13 for children 11-17, children under 10 free.

SEE: A Few Good Men

Lakewood Center for the Arts brings the courtroom drama A Few Good Men to the stage. This intense play of murder, secrets and duty kicks off its run March 1 with director Karlyn Love transforming Aaron Sorkin’s renowned screenplay into a live theatrical thriller. Audiences can witness scenes etched in cinema history of courtroom sparring and the corruption of power unfolding live, offering a fresh perspective on a relevant classic. Lakewood Theatre Company, 368 S State St., Lake Oswego, 503-635-3901, lakewood-center.org. 7:30 pm Wednesday–Saturday, 2 pm Sunday, March 1—April 7. $40 for adults, $37 for seniors, $25 for students.

LISTEN: Rhapsodies of Renewal

Rose City Wind Symphony, a community-based wind ensemble that’s been a welcoming space for members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ communities for more than three decades, performs this full wind symphony exploring the spirit of renewal through a diverse selection of compositions. This smaller chamber ensemble promises “an evening of harmonious brilliance and sonic delight.” Reed College, 3203 SE Woodstock Blvd., 503-771-1112, events.reed.edu. 7 pm Saturday, March 2. Free.

HEAR: Tribal Histories of the Willamette Valley

The Willamette Valley has a rich history as the ancestral lands of tribes like the Kalapuya, Chinook, Molalla, and others for millennia. In David G. Lewis’ newest book, Tribal Histories of the Willamette Valley, the author addresses gaps and inaccurate portrayals of that timeline, sharing years of archival research that illuminate a more nuanced perspective on the history of the Willamette Valley’s Indigenous peoples. Lewis will sign copies of his book and answer audience questions at this free event, but space is limited, so register online. Tryon Creek State Natural Area, 11321 S Terwilliger Blvd., 503-636-4398, tryonfriends.org. 6–8 pm Tuesday, March 5. Free.