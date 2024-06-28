Elliott Smith documentary “Heaven Adores You” Comes to Hollywood Theatre for Tenth Anniversary Showing

On August 6, what would have been Elliott Smith’s 55th birthday, fans can celebrate with the re-release of Heaven Adores You, which will show at Hollywood Theatre.

The documentary, first released ten years ago, focuses on Smith’s life before his untimely death in 2003 (WW shared their own homage to the Portland musical icon). The film includes contributions from various friends and family members of Smith such as his manager Margaret Mittleman and his sister, Ashley Welch. The documentary also features audio from old interviews of Smith, along with previously unreleased tracks.

Thirteen cities across the country will be receiving a theatrical release of the film, with Portland’s inclusion being particularly notable. After moving from Dallas to Portland at age 14, the bridge city wove its way into Smith and his work, cementing him as Portland icon. Portland is where he first found success with the band Heatmiser and, soon after their breakup, made his first steps as a solo artist. References to Portland in his work can be found in songs like “Alameda” as well as the lyrics of “Needle in the Hay,” in which Smith sings, “Falling out/6th and Powell.”

Upon its initial release in 2014, Heaven Adores You was met with decent reception. Some critics found the documentary lacking any partially deep insight into Smith’s life, but still accredited the movie as a fun watch. Now a new audience can decide.

“Ten years ago, our film’s worldwide run at festivals and eventual wide release touched audiences and fans on five continents, serving as an homage to Elliott Smith’s unmatched musical legacy,” director Nickolas Rossi said in a press release. “As time has passed, his influence on music and his significance as a cultural icon have only deepened, warranting a renewed spotlight on his life and work.”

Heaven Adores You will be showing at the Hollywood Theatre on August 6 at 7 pm.