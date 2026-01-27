What to Do in Portland (Jan. 28–Feb. 3, 2026)

GO: Drag Bingo and Lip Sync Smackdown

Hosts Nashville Hott and Syda Pickles lead a rip-roaring, raucous night of bingo, followed by a lip-sync extravaganza featuring Portland’s hottest queens going head-to-head in a lip-sync battle. With respect to the iconic “lip-sync for your life,” this is a real-life kiki, so come through and scream for the queens of your Pacific Northwest scene. It’s in the sacred texts; Gawd bless the local girls. The Pharmacy, 2100 NW Glisan St., thepharmacypdx.com. 6:30 pm Wednesday, Jan. 28. Free, 21+.

EAT: Marsh & Mallow Grand Opening S’moregesborg

The popular pop-up s’mores boutique Marsh & Mallow takes enthusiastic root at the iconic glass cube in Director Park starting Wednesday. Launch day will feature llamas and goat experiences as well as a grand S’mores Raffle (get a ticket with every s’more) with prizes that include Marsh & Mallow Co. merch, marshmallow bags, a World Forestry Center membership, and a $25 gift card to NW Accent. Marsh & Mallow at Director Park, 815 SW Park Ave., marshandmallowco.com. 11 am–9 pm Wednesday, Jan. 28. Free. All ages.

GO: EXPOSED [Storytelling]

In this national series, a handful of storytellers share more than narratives; they share confessions, lessons, and raw emotions designed to be vibrant and intense, pushing you past what makes you comfortable and reminding you that you are not alone. This Portland edition features a few of the city’s favorite storytellers: Mx. Dahlia Belle, Ash Allen, Andie Main, and Juice the Clown. The Back Door Theater, 4319 SE Hawthorne Blvd., exposedstorytelling.com. 7:30 pm Thursday, Jan. 29. $20–$25. 18+.

GO: Winterhawks vs. Wenatchee Wild

Horny for Heated Rivalry Season 2? If you’re too antsy to read the Game Changer books by Rachel Reid (which served as the basis for the series), come see the boy aquarium live and feel the icy-hot chemistry for yourself. And maybe also see someone get knocked out, because hockey is more than just yaoi fantasy fodder—it’s also burly, multihyphenate athletes at the top of their form, both gracefully gliding and also sometimes boxing on ice. Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 300 N Ramsay Way, rosequarter.com. 6 pm Friday, Jan. 30. $37–$70.

GO: Lunar New Year

Celebrate Lunar New Year in spectacular style! Oregon’s most prestigious and authentic Asian cultural celebration lights up the Keller Auditorium for an extraordinary night of performances by global acrobatic champions The Myth Duo, with instrumental, vocal, dance, and martial arts exhibitions by world-class performers. The celebration also features works by more than 400 artists, so come prepared to appreciate a truly multilayered cultural extravaganza. Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St., portland5.com. 5:30 pm Saturday, Jan. 31. $40–$115.

WATCH: The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie

In Luis Buñuel’s satiric masterpiece, an upper-middle-class sextet sits down to a dinner that is delayed by a series of vaudevillian comedies of errors both real and imagined, including terrorist attacks, military maneuvers, and ghostly apparitions, in what is an evergreen assault on the values of the ruling class. This special screening also features a Criterion Collection–sponsored giveaway. PAM CUT at the Whitsell Auditorium, 1219 SW Park Ave., portlandartmuseum.org. 2 pm Saturday, Jan. 31. $10–$35.

GO: Don Broco

Genre-bending quartet Don Broco will be in Portland touring their new album, Amazing Things, serving slivers of electro, rock, pop, and metal to conjure audio effigies to Deftones, Beastie Boys, Linkin Park, and Limp Bizkit. Don Broco arrives fresh off a stunning secret Reading & Leeds Festival set, so catch them before mega-virality bumps them up to stadium status. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St., wonderballroom.com. 7 pm Monday, Feb. 2. $29–$50. All ages.

GO: Oregon Humanities presents Consider This w/ Colum McCann

On this night of conversation with Colum McCann, Irish author of Let the Great World Spin and 2025’s Twist, the timely topic will be rooted in the narratives that nations tell and how a country’s self-narrative diverges from the stories told about it. McCann appears with Oregon Humanities executive director Adam Davis, exploring the origins of national myths and the power they wield. Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St., oregonhumanities.org. 7 pm Tuesday, Feb. 3. $15.