Get Your Reps In: It’s Hard to Find a Better Concert Movie Than “The Last Waltz”

“This film should be played loud!” instructs the title card of The Last Waltz (1978).

It is the film’s only commandment and a necessary one to lose oneself fully in quite possibly the best concert movies ever made. But how do you measure that, anyway?

Pedigree? Hard to do better than Martin Scorsese directing The Band’s 1976 farewell show, featuring guest appearances from Joni Mitchell, Van Morrison, Bob Dylan, and a dozen other in-their-prime rock luminaries.

Lasting momentousness? True to his word, songwriter and guitarist Robbie Robertson never played another show with The Band. So the film’s precious finale premise has aged splendidly.

Irreplicable enthusiasm? You’ve never seen Neil Young smile so much, and Robertson is gleefully shredding like he knows he’ll get to sleep in his own bed for the next 50 years.

The Last Waltz plays March 12 at the Tomorrow Theater. Johnny Franco and his Real Brother Dom—Portland troubadours by way of Brazil—will be playing at the doors.

