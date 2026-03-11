Southeast Portland Trader Joe’s Likely Closed for Weeks Due to Floor Decontamination

A Southeast Portland Trader Joe’s will likely remain closed for weeks, according to a state official, as a contractor removes and decontaminates floor material found to contain asbestos.

“The contractor performing the asbestos abatement work estimates it will take two to four weeks to complete the decontamination and removal of the rest of the mastic material,” Oregon Department of Environmental Quality spokesman Michael Loch told WW on Wednesday. “This is the latest estimate we have, and that could change as work progresses.”

The Trader Joe’s at 4715 SE César E. Chávez Blvd. abruptly closed to employees and the public last week at the request of DEQ. This was after the agency received a complaint about black dust in the store, and received photos showing exposed flooring with black mastic material, an old adhesive that can contain asbestos in a concentration that, while relatively low, requires abatement.

Subsequent tests for asbestos turned up positive, prompting the closure and the subsequent work to decontaminate the space.

The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division opened an investigation of the site to evaluate potential worker exposures, but health officials say they believe the asbestos risk to Trader Joe’s employees and shoppers is low.

Loch said he can’t say when the Trader Joe’s will reopen after the decontamination work is complete, as the store may need to restock products or do other work to prepare the store for reopening.

“That part of the question is more appropriate for Trader Joe’s to answer,” he said.

A Trader Joe’s media email did not respond to a request for comment.