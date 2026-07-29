Council Punts Performing Arts Center Vote as Mayor Proposes Two-Venue Solution

The fate of Keller Auditorium is still up in the air after the Portland City Council punted the deliberation and vote to Aug. 11 after an afternoon of public testimony July 28.

On the table: a resolution introduced by Mayor Keith Wilson for a 3,000-seat, Broadway-capable venue at Portland State University with a goal of opening in 2030. Keller Auditorium, which needs extensive renovations to withstand an earthquake, would stay open during the PSU construction and continue to host Broadway in Portland productions. Then, Keller would be renovated down to a 1,200-1,800 seat performing arts venue.

Council President Jamie Dunphy testified in support of the two-venue proposal while acknowledging that the financing outlook is still cloudy. The Oregon Legislature has allocated $137.5 million toward a PSU venue and parking, but that’s the only formal funding in place so far. Meanwhile, the city faces annual budget shortfalls that are expected to deepen in the coming years.

“The city needs a direction. This resolution gives us a direction. It does not commit us to a price,” Dunphy testified. “Please move this forward and make an affirmative decision and stop tormenting the community by delaying definitive action.”

About two dozen people testified, representing the many complex public and private interests at stake. Speakers for Halprin Landscape Conservancy and the Downtown Neighborhood Association were among those who spoke out against the mayor’s proposal and in favor of a fuller commitment to Keller.

Representatives from the Northwest Oregon Labor Council and PSU threw their support behind the current two-venue proposal that avoids a temporary shutdown of Broadway in Portland productions.

PSU president Ann Cudd said she was thrilled to testify in support of the resolution. The proposed venue would be located 310 SW Lincoln St.

“I’ve spent my career at urban universities across the country, and I’ve seen what can happen when institutions and civic leaders partner together on a bold vision,” Cudd said. “Those partnerships create opportunity. They create energy, and they really make the cities thrive.”

Council Vice President Olivia Clark said she plans to propose amendments to the resolution before the Aug. 11 meeting, noting the grim reality of a lack of funding.

“We do not have the resources for either of these,” Clark said.