After sitting empty for more than a decade, the Guild Theatre finally has a new tenant.
Japanese bookstore Kinokuniya opened yesterday in the historic former movie theater, selling manga, comics, stationery and a whole section dedicated to Studio Ghibli merch.
Japan's largest bookstore chain, Kinokuniya already has a location in Beaverton. But its downtown Portland location is larger, and includes Book of Tea, a second cafe from the owner of the beloved Behind the Museum Cafe.
The Guild Theatre opened in 1927, and has been unoccupied since 2006. Renovations began in 2017 for a then-unnamed tenant, which was revealed to be Kinokuniya last summer. The bookstore overhauled the building's interior, but left the theater's iconic art deco marquee in tact.
Kinokuniya's Portland location is now open 11 am-8 pm daily.
