"I was full of scotch and sitting on my manuscript and trying to think about how I could reach out to publishers and agents," the squatter wrote over email. "While I was writing In God's Silence Them Devils Sang, my pal recommended The Sisters Brothers. I figured that his agent and publisher might be interested in work that played in a similar world, and then I saw they both linked to this dead website. So I thought, if this super successful writer isn't using it, then maybe some of his good fortune could rub off on me."