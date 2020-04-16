Nearly 10 years since it premiered on Netflix, the Tiger King content just keeps on coming.
Wait, what's that? It came out less than a month ago? For real?
Well, it certainly feels like a decade since Carol, Joe, Doc and the gang all came into our lives, which is less a commentary on how slow time is moving in this pandemic than the mass obsession with the show now that none of us have anything better to think about.
Case in point: There's a Tiger King comic now.
It's being published by TidalWave, the Portland company responsible for cranking out graphical treatments of such previous trending topics as Stormy Daniels and James Comey.
"We wanted to create a fun and entertaining distraction from the current state of the world," says TidalWave founder Darren G. Davis in a press release. "I am obsessed with everything in this story and wanted to tell it with a different medium."
But the book, titled Infamous: Tiger King, isn't just a straightforward retelling of the six-part documentary. It will also include additional contributions from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals about the dangers of roadside zoos. It comes with two covers drawn by illustrator Joe Paradise, who must be Joe Exotic's Bizarro World doppelgänger.
The transition from television to comic should be seamless, given that everyone involved in the saga is a living cartoon character anyway. It'll be available for purchase in June through Amazon and digitally through iTunes, Kindle and other retailers.
