A Portland publisher known for its biographical comics about political figures has announced the subject of its latest "Political Power" series: Stormy Daniels.
The timing of TidalWave's comic book release is strategic.
Next month, Daniels is releasing a tell-all memoir that includes detailed accounts of her alleged affair with President Donald Trump.
TidalWave's comic series follows Daniels' rise "from the strip clubs of Baton Rouge to the top of the adult film industry" to "the woman at the center of a hush money scandal involving the president of the United States."
Trump's ex-lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid Daniels $130,000 in an cover up over a prior affair with Trump. Trump denies allegations, but acknowledges the pay-off.
"When the story first broke that Trump had cheated on his third wife with a porn star I didn't think anyone would bat an eye," says the comic's author, Joe Paradise. "Then the hush money story came out. Then the accounts of threats on her life and her daughter's life came out. All while Trump is on TV denying any of this ever happened."
Copies of the comic are on sale on Amazon.
