Portland’s Top Reads: June

This month we asked Powell’s, Annie Bloom’s Books, Literary Arts and Broadway Books what each of their No. 1-selling books were for the month of June. Here’s what we found out:

Powell’s:

I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman

This book was originally published in the late ’90s and reissued in 2022, but a staff recommendation made it this month’s favorite. The sci-fi novel follows what happens when a group of imprisoned women suddenly finds themselves able to escape, but the bleak world they return to is unrecognizable.

Annie Bloom’s Books:

The Antidote by Karen Russell

This Dust Bowl tale from Portland author Karen Russell follows five characters as their lives intertwine after a storm hits their small town in Nebraska. Expect that Russell mix of magic with a heavy, heartbreaking edge.

Literary Arts and Broadway Books:

The Emperor of Gladness by Ocean Vuong

The highly anticipated new Ocean Vuong novel arrived in May and has been a June favorite at both Literary Arts and Broadway Books. The story explores love and labor through elderly care and connection. We won’t give anything away—just go read it.