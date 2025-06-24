Portland’s Top Reads: June

Here’s what the city’s reading this month.

Top Reads June 2025 (Courtesy of Karen Russell, Penguin Random House, and Transit Books)
By WW Staff

This month we asked Powell’s, Annie Bloom’s Books, Literary Arts and Broadway Books what each of their No. 1-selling books were for the month of June. Here’s what we found out:

Powell’s:

I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman

This book was originally published in the late ’90s and reissued in 2022, but a staff recommendation made it this month’s favorite. The sci-fi novel follows what happens when a group of imprisoned women suddenly finds themselves able to escape, but the bleak world they return to is unrecognizable.

Annie Bloom’s Books:

The Antidote by Karen Russell

This Dust Bowl tale from Portland author Karen Russell follows five characters as their lives intertwine after a storm hits their small town in Nebraska. Expect that Russell mix of magic with a heavy, heartbreaking edge.

Literary Arts and Broadway Books:

The Emperor of Gladness by Ocean Vuong

The highly anticipated new Ocean Vuong novel arrived in May and has been a June favorite at both Literary Arts and Broadway Books. The story explores love and labor through elderly care and connection. We won’t give anything away—just go read it.

