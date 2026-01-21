Portland’s Top Reads: December

Annie Bloom’s Books, Broadway Books, Literary Arts, and Powell’s City of Books told us what their No. 1-selling books were for the month of December. Here’s what Portland is reading:

Annie Bloom’s Books

Dog Show: Poems by Billy Collins

The former U.S. poet laureate collects 25 heartfelt odes to our canine companions, accompanied by watercolor illustrations. Oprah selected it as one of her favorite things, and Air Mail raved, “There are lots of books about man’s best friend, but none as sweet or beautiful as Dog Show.”

Broadway Books

Dog’s Table by Joelle Jay and R.A. Young

Books for dog lovers were popular with Portlanders in December: Where Dog Show offers poetic reflections on puppers, Dog’s Table takes a more practical approach. The two local authors offer more than 120 recipes you can make for your dog—and guide you through the science, ingredients and methods you need to help your doggo live its best life.

Literary Arts

One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad

This National Book Award winner by Portland author Omar El Akkad continues to fly off the shelves at local bookstores. It combines memoir, history and essay in its examination of Israel’s retaliation after the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, and the United States’ funding and support for Israel.

Powell’s City of Books

Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir

This 2021 novel by the author of The Martian about a lone astronaut tasked with saving Earth from disaster—described as “an epic story of redemption, discovery and cool speculative sci-fi” by USA Today—rocketed to No. 1 at Powell’s in December.