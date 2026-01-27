Comedy Calendar

February is the shortest month, but it’s no less packed with comedy shows than any other time of year. The dead of winter is when we could use a laugh the most, and Portland’s comedians work around the clock to bring them out of us. These upcoming shows include this year’s Funniest Five, as well as other comedians who have been on our list—or could be on next year’s.

It’s Gonna Be Okay

Hunker down in the Eastburn’s basement for a free, low-stress comedy show hosted by Babs Holm and Lewis Sequeira. Forget the troubles of the overworld with trios of comedians in February, which will include (in no particular order) Jordan Casner, Katie Nguyen, Jaren George, Imani Denae, Arlo Weierhauser, Mx. Dahlia Belle, Adam Pasi and Kyle Kinane. The Eastburn, 1800 E Burnside St., instagram.com/itsgonnabeokaycomedy. 8 pm Mondays. Free. 21+.

Seth Allen’s Live Comedy Extravaganza

As comedian Seth Allen gets ready to wrap up four years of hosting comedy at Gigantic Brewing Company, Andrea Menchaca will be among those helping him close out the chapter. Gigantic Brewing Company, 5224 SE 26th Ave., 503-208-3416, giganticbrewing.com. 7:30 pm Thursday, Jan. 29. Free. 21+.

That’s What She Said 10th Anniversary

Hopping on the 2016 throwback trend for a moment—the local comedy world really looked different a decade ago, with few options to see LGBTQ+ comedians anywhere. That’s What She Said Queer Comedy Collective was born at that time from a class by the group Lez Stand Up. Members of both orgs, including Brooks, Moss Bellm, Shannon Sales and Kirsten Kuppenbender, will take to the stage with special guests to celebrate a decade of progress. The Siren Theater, 3913 N Mississippi Ave., thesirentheater.com. 7:30 pm Saturday, Jan. 31. $18.

Chris Porter

Jordan Casner opens for the Last Comic Standing Season 4 finalist. Helium Comedy Club, 1510 SE 9th Ave., 503-583-8464, portland.heliumcomedy.com. 7 and 9:15 pm Friday and 7 and 9:30 pm Saturday, Jan. 30 and 31. $19.99–$41.99.

Preach

Andrea Menchaca appears at the weekly show hosted by Robby Sherman. The Pope House Bourbon Lounge, 2075 NW Glisan St., 503-222-1056, popehouselounge.com. 8 pm Wednesday, Feb. 4. $10–$15. 21+.

Funniest Five

Lucas Copp, Ash Allen, Jordan Casner, Erica Figueroa and Andrea Menchaca take to Rev Hall with 2025’s Funniest Person, Ally J. Ward, to show why they landed atop our annual poll of Portland’s comedy insiders. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., 971-808-5094, revolutionhall.com. 7 pm Thursday, Feb. 5. $22.20. All ages.

Tits Up

Erica Figueroa and Aimee Sinclair’s comedy show turns 2! They’ve invited Andrea Menchaca, Funniest Five 2016 winner Arlo Weierhauser, Ameerah Sanders and Molly Callahan, along with other special guests, to celebrate the milestone in shows for women and queer people. The Siren Theater, 3913 N Mississippi Ave., titsupcomedy.com. 7 pm Friday, Feb. 6. $15.

Dead Comics Society

Chase Brockett and Gina Marie Christopher’s First Friday show recently relocated to Framework, a Ladd’s Addition-adjacent photography studio. Devan Daily joins as a guest co-host with a cast featuring Milt Abel, Don Gavitte, Delaney Malone and Portland’s Funniest Person 2014 winner Sean Jordan. Framework, 1626 SE 10th Ave., deadcomicssocietypdx.square.site. 7:30 pm Friday, Feb. 6. $15.

Queer AF Comedy

Breakups are the name of the game at this month’s LGBTQ+ variety show, hosted by Aleah Liebenau and Mack Lee. Ameerah Sanders, Danelle Porter, Camille Redd, Lindy Tongol and Ashe Newton will riff on love gone wrong. Covert Café, 803 SE 82nd Ave., 503-254-8277, thecovertcafe.com. 8 pm Saturday, Feb. 7. Free. 21+.

Dough

Andrea Menchaca will appear at this weekly comedy show hosted by Sam Whiteley, Zachary Clark, and WW’s Funniest Person 2016 winner Adam Pasi. Mississippi Pizza, 3552 N Mississippi Ave., 503-288-3231, instagram.com/doughcomedy. 9 pm Wednesday, Feb. 12. $8–$10.

Big Feelings Baby Fundraiser Party

Ash Allen hosts a party with comedy and live music to support her forthcoming hourlong storytelling special, Big Feelings Baby. Framework, 1626 SE 10th Ave., tinyurl.com/BigFeelingsBabyFundraiser. 7 pm Friday, Feb. 20. $20–$50 (limited “pay what you can” available).

Not That Late Show

Andrea Menchaca appears in a recurring role as foreign correspondent for Not That Late Show, a live comedy talk show hosted by Rachael Ivy Young and Lizzy Rees, skewering news global, local and entertainment-related, along with special guests. Portland Center Stage, 128 NW 11th Ave., 503-445-3700, pcs.org. 7 pm Saturday, Feb. 21. $20–$45.

Roy G. Biv’s Queer Comedy Show

Ash Allen will appear at this monthly LGBTQ+ comedy showcase hosted by Delaney Malone and Funniest Five 2025 winner Rachelle Cochran. Peacock PDX, 1400 SE Morrison St., 503-946-8929, peacockpdx.com. 8 pm Saturday, Feb. 21. $15. 21+.

Matteo Lane

Known for his takes on gay culture, his Mexican and Italian heritage, hair plugs, life and dating advice, and his podcast bickering with Nick Smith—which lands somewhere between bratty brothers and old married couple—Matteo Lane and opener River Butcher head to the Schnitz with fresh material on the local stop of Lane’s We Gotta Catch Up! tour. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335, portland5.com. 8 pm Friday, Feb. 27. $57.79–$148.25.

Heckles

Lucas Copp’s Fourth Saturday show encourages heckling, but just remember that if you can dish it, you need to be able to take it, too. Covert Café, 803 SE 82nd Ave., 503-254-8277, thecovertcafe.com. 8:30 pm Saturday, Feb. 28. Free. 21+.

Speaking American

Andrea Menchaca’s hourlong special closes out Milagro’s Mundo de las Mujeres programming for Women’s History Month. Milagro, 525 SE Stark St., 503-236-7253, milagro.org. 7:30 pm Saturday, March 21. Pay what you can (suggested $5).