You probably don't need the reminder, but it's so nice to revisit: On April 23, 2019, the Portland Trail Blazers entered Game 5 of their first-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a 3-1 lead. With the score tied in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter, Damian Lillard dribbled the ball just a few feet inside half-court, waved off his teammates, and threw up a 37-footer in the face of Paul George, considered one of the better defenders in the NBA.