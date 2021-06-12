After three years as a business, Mimi’s Fresh Tees is about to open its first brick-and-mortar retail store.
Founded by Northeast Portland-born Kamelah Adams, the company makes apparel emblazoned with social justice slogans, like “Make Racism Wrong for Once” and “Black History Didn’t Start With Slavery.” Adams’ designs were a frequent sight at last summer’s protests, and last week, the Portland Thorns wore her Pride Month “Love Over Hate” shirts on the field at Providence Park.
“I want people to use my shirts as a billboard for the message they want to get across,” Adams told WW in an interview last year, “and start a conversation.”
Mimi’s Fresh Tees’ new shop is located in Old Town at 123 NW 2nd Ave., right across the street from Produce Portland, another locally owned retail line.
