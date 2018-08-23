Animal House did not invent the toga party. As with hazing rituals and homecoming parades, the archetypal collegiate farce merely thrust a particular conception of toga parties upon the larger cultural consciousness. Noleen, a sprightly Cottage Grove senior center volunteer who lived just down the street from the crumbling edifice that once was the Delta House before it was torn down, recalls similarly themed parties thrown by her sorority a decade before the filmmakers invaded Eugene and forever linked the Greek system with Roman couture and acts of perversion. "No," she frowned, "we never partied that way."