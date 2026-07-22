2026 Best of Portland Readers’ Poll: Food

Portland’s best food, voted by you.

By Promotions

Best Bagel

  • Winner: Henry Higgins Boiled Bagels
  • Second Place: Spielman Bagels & Coffee
  • Finalist: Pipsqueak Bagels

Best Bakery

  • Winner: Dos Hermanos Bakery
  • Second Place: Grand Central Bakery
  • Finalist: Tabor Bread

Best Barbecue

  • Winner: Matt’s BBQ
  • Second Place: Podnah’s Pit Barbecue
  • Finalist: Botto’s BBQ

Best Brunch Spot

  • Winner: Screen Door Restaurant
  • Second Place: Jam on Hawthorne
  • Finalist: Tin Shed Garden Cafe

Best Burger

  • Winner: Tulip Shop Tavern
  • Second Place: Killer Burger
  • Finalist: PDX Sliders

Best Catering Service

  • Winner: Elephants Delicatessen
  • Second Place: ¿Por Qué No? Taqueria
  • Finalist: Hat Yai

Best Chinese Restaurant

  • Winner: Duck House
  • Second Place: Shandong
  • Finalist: Master Kong

Best Deli

  • Winner: Elephants Delicatessen
  • Second Place: Otto’s Sausage Kitchen & Meat Market
  • Finalist: Ben & Esther’s Vegan Delicatessen

Best Doughnut

  • Winner: Pip’s Original Doughnuts & Chai
  • Second Place: Doe Donuts
  • Finalist: Blue Star Donuts

Best Ethiopian Restaurant

  • Winner: Queen of Sheba
  • Second Place: Enat Kitchen
  • Finalist: Abyssinian Kitchen

Best Family-Friendly Restaurant

  • Winner: ¿Por Qué No? Taqueria
  • Second Place: Hopworks Brewery
  • Finalist: Mississippi Pizza Pub

Best Food Cart

  • Winner: Tokyo Sando
  • Second Place: Mole Mole
  • Finalist: Cookie McCakeface

Best French Restaurant

  • Winner: Le Pigeon
  • Second Place: Canard
  • Finalist: L’Échelle

Best Gluten-Free Restaurant

  • Winner: Harlow Cafe + Juice Bar
  • Second Place: Mestizo
  • Finalist: New Cascadia

Best Hawaiian Food

  • Winner: Ate-Oh-Ate
  • Second Place: Grind Wit Tryz
  • Finalist: Noho’s Hawaiian Cafe

Best Ice Cream

  • Winner: Salt & Straw
  • Second Place: Fifty Licks
  • Finalist: Kate’s Ice Cream

Best Indian Restaurant

  • Winner: Swagat Indian Cuisine
  • Second Place: Bollywood Theater
  • Finalist: Maruti Indian Restaurant

Best Italian Restaurant

  • Winner: Nostrana
  • Second Place: Gabbiano’s
  • Finalist: Luce

Best Korean Food

  • Winner: Han Oak
  • Second Place: Moon Pocha
  • Finalist: BBANG!

Best Late-Night Eats

  • Winner: Luc Lac
  • Second Place: Devil’s Dill
  • Finalist: Short Round

Best Mediterranean Restaurant

  • Winner: Nicholas Restaurant
  • Second Place: Shalom Y’all
  • Finalist: Bluto’s

Best Mexican Restaurant

  • Winner: ¿Por Qué No? Taqueria
  • Second Place: Taqueria Los Punales
  • Finalist: Mis Tacones

Best Pizza

  • Winner: Babydoll Pizza
  • Second Place: Apizza Scholls
  • Finalist: Ranch Pizza

Best Prepared Food

  • Winner: Elephants Delicatessen
  • Second Place: New Seasons Market
  • Finalist: Zupan’s Market

Best Ramen

  • Winner: Afuri Izakaya
  • Second Place: Kayo’s Ramen
  • Finalist: Kinboshi Ramen

Best Sandwich Shop

  • Winner: Lardo
  • Second Place: Taste Tickler
  • Finalist: Devil’s Dill

Best Soul Food

  • Winner: Screen Door
  • Second Place: Dirty Lettuce
  • Finalist: Kee’s Loaded Kitchen

Best South Asian Food

  • Winner: Mirisata
  • Second Place: Eem
  • Finalist: Gado Gado

Best Sushi

  • Winner: Bamboo Sushi
  • Second Place: Yama Sushi & Izakaya
  • Finalist: Yoko’s Sushi

Best Sweet Shop/Chocolatier

  • Winner: Missionary Chocolates
  • Second Place: The Meadow
  • Finalist: Creo Chocolate

Best Taco

  • Winner: ¿Por Qué No? Taqueria
  • Second Place: Taqueria Los Punales
  • Finalist: Matt’s BBQ Tacos

Best Thai Restaurant

  • Winner: Eem
  • Second Place: Hat Yai
  • Finalist: PaaDee

Best Vegan Restaurant

  • Winner: Harlow Cafe + Juice Bar
  • Second Place: Norah
  • Finalist: Mis Tacones

Best Vegetarian Restaurant

  • Winner: The Whole Bowl
  • Second Place: Harlow Cafe + Juice Bar
  • Finalist: Norah

Best Vietnamese Restaurant

  • Winner: Luc Lac
  • Second Place: Friendship Kitchen
  • Finalist: Pho Hung

Best West African Food

  • Winner: Akadi
  • Second Place: Black Star Grill
  • Finalist: Amir’s Motherland Dish

Best Wings

  • Winner: Fire on the Mountain
  • Second Place: Hat Yai
  • Finalist: FRYBABY
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