2026 Best of Portland Readers’ Poll: Food

Best Bagel
- Winner: Henry Higgins Boiled Bagels
- Second Place: Spielman Bagels & Coffee
- Finalist: Pipsqueak Bagels
Best Bakery
- Winner: Dos Hermanos Bakery
- Second Place: Grand Central Bakery
- Finalist: Tabor Bread
Best Barbecue
- Winner: Matt’s BBQ
- Second Place: Podnah’s Pit Barbecue
- Finalist: Botto’s BBQ
Best Brunch Spot
- Winner: Screen Door Restaurant
- Second Place: Jam on Hawthorne
- Finalist: Tin Shed Garden Cafe
Best Burger
- Winner: Tulip Shop Tavern
- Second Place: Killer Burger
- Finalist: PDX Sliders
Best Catering Service
- Winner: Elephants Delicatessen
- Second Place: ¿Por Qué No? Taqueria
- Finalist: Hat Yai
Best Chinese Restaurant
- Winner: Duck House
- Second Place: Shandong
- Finalist: Master Kong
Best Deli
- Winner: Elephants Delicatessen
- Second Place: Otto’s Sausage Kitchen & Meat Market
- Finalist: Ben & Esther’s Vegan Delicatessen
Best Doughnut
- Winner: Pip’s Original Doughnuts & Chai
- Second Place: Doe Donuts
- Finalist: Blue Star Donuts
Best Ethiopian Restaurant
- Winner: Queen of Sheba
- Second Place: Enat Kitchen
- Finalist: Abyssinian Kitchen
Best Family-Friendly Restaurant
- Winner: ¿Por Qué No? Taqueria
- Second Place: Hopworks Brewery
- Finalist: Mississippi Pizza Pub
Best Food Cart
- Winner: Tokyo Sando
- Second Place: Mole Mole
- Finalist: Cookie McCakeface
Best French Restaurant
- Winner: Le Pigeon
- Second Place: Canard
- Finalist: L’Échelle
Best Gluten-Free Restaurant
- Winner: Harlow Cafe + Juice Bar
- Second Place: Mestizo
- Finalist: New Cascadia
Best Hawaiian Food
- Winner: Ate-Oh-Ate
- Second Place: Grind Wit Tryz
- Finalist: Noho’s Hawaiian Cafe
Best Ice Cream
- Winner: Salt & Straw
- Second Place: Fifty Licks
- Finalist: Kate’s Ice Cream
Best Indian Restaurant
- Winner: Swagat Indian Cuisine
- Second Place: Bollywood Theater
- Finalist: Maruti Indian Restaurant
Best Italian Restaurant
- Winner: Nostrana
- Second Place: Gabbiano’s
- Finalist: Luce
Best Korean Food
- Winner: Han Oak
- Second Place: Moon Pocha
- Finalist: BBANG!
Best Late-Night Eats
- Winner: Luc Lac
- Second Place: Devil’s Dill
- Finalist: Short Round
Best Mediterranean Restaurant
- Winner: Nicholas Restaurant
- Second Place: Shalom Y’all
- Finalist: Bluto’s
Best Mexican Restaurant
- Winner: ¿Por Qué No? Taqueria
- Second Place: Taqueria Los Punales
- Finalist: Mis Tacones
Best Pizza
- Winner: Babydoll Pizza
- Second Place: Apizza Scholls
- Finalist: Ranch Pizza
Best Prepared Food
- Winner: Elephants Delicatessen
- Second Place: New Seasons Market
- Finalist: Zupan’s Market
Best Ramen
- Winner: Afuri Izakaya
- Second Place: Kayo’s Ramen
- Finalist: Kinboshi Ramen
Best Sandwich Shop
- Winner: Lardo
- Second Place: Taste Tickler
- Finalist: Devil’s Dill
Best Soul Food
- Winner: Screen Door
- Second Place: Dirty Lettuce
- Finalist: Kee’s Loaded Kitchen
Best South Asian Food
- Winner: Mirisata
- Second Place: Eem
- Finalist: Gado Gado
Best Sushi
- Winner: Bamboo Sushi
- Second Place: Yama Sushi & Izakaya
- Finalist: Yoko’s Sushi
Best Sweet Shop/Chocolatier
- Winner: Missionary Chocolates
- Second Place: The Meadow
- Finalist: Creo Chocolate
Best Taco
- Winner: ¿Por Qué No? Taqueria
- Second Place: Taqueria Los Punales
- Finalist: Matt’s BBQ Tacos
Best Thai Restaurant
- Winner: Eem
- Second Place: Hat Yai
- Finalist: PaaDee
Best Vegan Restaurant
- Winner: Harlow Cafe + Juice Bar
- Second Place: Norah
- Finalist: Mis Tacones
Best Vegetarian Restaurant
- Winner: The Whole Bowl
- Second Place: Harlow Cafe + Juice Bar
- Finalist: Norah
Best Vietnamese Restaurant
- Winner: Luc Lac
- Second Place: Friendship Kitchen
- Finalist: Pho Hung
Best West African Food
- Winner: Akadi
- Second Place: Black Star Grill
- Finalist: Amir’s Motherland Dish
Best Wings
- Winner: Fire on the Mountain
- Second Place: Hat Yai
- Finalist: FRYBABY