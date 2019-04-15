In Missing Link, Zach Galifianakis voices a kindly Sasquatch named Susan who goes on a journey with a stuffy explorer (Hugh Jackman) to find his family. Despite poor returns, the movie has received generally positive, if lukewarm, reviews. It currently holds a 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The Atlantic praised its spectacular sets and tender storytelling, while The New York Times concluded that the movie is missing "that extra touch of wit or imagination that might elevate it from a pleasant diversion to a rare sighting."