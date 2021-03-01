The first glimpse of the third and final season of Shrill is finally here.
The show, which is filmed and set in Portland, recently released the first trailer for its next season, and announced a May 7 release date.
Adapted from Lindy West's memoir and starring Saturday Night Live's Aidy Bryant, Shrill has garnered critical acclaim and a cult following over its brief existence. But in January—only a few months after the show got its own official holiday here in Portland—it was announced that the show's upcoming season will be its last.
At a mere 20 seconds, the first trailer for Season 3 doesn't offer a whole lot of insight to the plot arch, other than the fact that Bryant's character has a new love interest and John Cameron Mitchell's character makes some crazy sounds into a microphone.
But it does kick off with Bryant power walking through a parking lot with her comedian costars Lolly Adefope, Patti Harrison and Jo Firestone—and at this point, we don't really need anymore than that to get pumped about the show.
