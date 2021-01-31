Shrill premiered in 2019, with Bryant portraying Annie, a fictionalized version of West, who works as a staff writer at an alternative newspaper called The Weekly Thorn, a city-swapped version of The Stranger, which West wrote for. (John Cameron Mitchell plays her demanding editor, assumed to be a thinly disguised avatar of West's former boss, Dan Savage.) The show was widely acclaimed, particularly for its body-positive message, and even got its own official day in Portland.