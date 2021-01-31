Good news for people who don't like seeing Portland portrayed on television: Shrill is coming to an end.
The Hulu comedy, starring Saturday Night Live's Aidy Bryant and based on the memoir by Seattle writer Lindy West, will conclude with its upcoming third season, which recently wrapped filming. The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.
"Shrill has been one of the most creatively satisfying experiences of my life," Bryant said in a statement, "a true labor of love for me and everyone who worked so hard on it."
Shrill premiered in 2019, with Bryant portraying Annie, a fictionalized version of West, who works as a staff writer at an alternative newspaper called The Weekly Thorn, a city-swapped version of The Stranger, which West wrote for. (John Cameron Mitchell plays her demanding editor, assumed to be a thinly disguised avatar of West's former boss, Dan Savage.) The show was widely acclaimed, particularly for its body-positive message, and even got its own official day in Portland.
The third season was scheduled to start shooting last March, but was pushed back until fall because of you-know-what. The delay meant that Bryant did not make her SNL season debut until this past weekend.
The final season of Shrill does not have a premiere date but is expected to begin streaming this spring.
