When LeBron James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, he had two goals: win a championship and star in a new Space Jam movie.
And, well, he already won the championship.
The trailer for the long-discussed sequel to the 1996 Michael Jordan x Looney Tunes *cough* "classic" *cough* arrived today, and, as expected, it's a giant clusterfuck of Warner Bros. intellectual property so vomitous that if you look closely, even the Droogs from A Clockwork Orange turn up in the background—because what children's basketball cartoon would be complete without ultraviolent sex offenders hanging around?
But hey, at least Damian Lillard is in it.
That's not a surprise: Back in 2019, it was reported that Lillard would play a "key role" in the film, along with fellow ballers Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson and Diana Taurasi, among others.
In the trailer, Dame appears briefly as a member of the "Goon Squad," apparently this movie's version of the Monstars. He gets less screen time than Yosemite Sam, Tweety Bird and the old lady that owns Tweety Bird—and doesn't even get a line—but it's long enough to see that his character is some kind of fast-dribbling gold robot.
Thankfully, Blazers beat reporter Casey Holdahl cut together a "Rip City Edition" of the trailer to give a closer look:
On the one hand, this thing looks like someone turned brain freeze into a movie. On the other hand, anything that brings Dame more attention from the culture at large is a good thing, both for his personal brand and the hopes that he stays a Blazer for life.
Shoot, it could even bolster his MVP campaign—ain't nobody paying to see Nikola Jokic slip a pocket pass to the Night King or whatever.
