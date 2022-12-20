Get Your Reps In: “GoldenEye” Remains Pierce Brosnan’s Best Bond Film

GoldenEye (1995)

Increasingly overshadowed by the iconic video game sharing its title, GoldenEye (the movie) marks Pierce Brosnan’s first and best turn as 007. Dame Judi Dench arrives with gusto in the role of M, and Sean Bean memorably imposes as the treacherous 006. Oh, and the world is threatened by a space weapon. Academy, Dec. 23-29.

Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale (2010)

Santa has broken bad dozens of times on film, but this spin on Christmas exploitation takes the North Pole concept literally. In Rare Exports, Finnish reindeer herders battle a wicked, feral Santa who falls into their animal trap. The film plays twice consecutively at the Hollywood, but the first showing is sold out. Act fast for the 9:30 pm screening. Hollywood, Dec. 22.

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Clinton Street Theater finishes out its Coen brothers series with the filmmakers’ most beloved comedy. Of course, that’s just, like, our opinion, man. Kick back and roll true with the Dude, Walter and Donny. Clinton, Dec. 22-24.

Coup 53 (2019)

Physicist-turned-director Taghi Amirani and editor Walter Murch (Apocalypse Now) unearth a new window into the CIA-MI6 coup that overthrew Iran’s democracy in 1953. Ralph Fiennes plays British spy Norman Darbyshire as Coup 53 blends documentary and narrative to reveal a political crime with 75 years of fallout. Clinton, Dec. 31.

Samurai Cop (1991)

Immediately after absorbing the moral blow of Coup 53, you can grab dinner and head right back to the Clinton at 7 pm for something infinitely dumber. In fact, Samurai Cop probably trails only The Room in terms of bad-movie canon notoriety. This beautiful disaster brims with line deliveries, edits and explosions that can only come from confidence eclipsing skill. Clinton, Dec. 31.

ALSO PLAYING:

Academy: How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000), Dec. 23-29. Clinton: I Need You Dead! (2020), Dec. 27. Carnival Night (1956), Dec. 28. Slap Shot (1977), Dec. 29.