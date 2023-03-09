Darren Aronofsky’s “Pi” Is Playing in IMAX at Regal Bridgeport on Pi Day

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: A self-destructive loner wreaks havoc on their own body, enters a state of brutal and blissful enlightenment, then dies.

That’s the story of every film from director Darren Aronofsky (The Whale, Black Swan). And that includes his debut, Pi, which is being rereleased in IMAX theaters (including Regal Bridgeport) in honor of its 25th anniversary on Pi Day (Tuesday, March 14).

Shot on black-and-white reversal film stock, Pi was one of the most visually striking films of the 1990s. Its grainy, high-contrast images reflect the distorted psyche of Max (Sean Gullette), a demented genius who believes he can use mathematics to unlock the secrets of the stock market.

A24, the studio behind Everything Everywhere All at Once, is going all out for Pi’s rerelease. The film has been restored in 8K (for comparison, the highest-resolution home video format is 4K), and the one-day screening will feature a live Q&A with Aronofsky, Gullette, cinematographer Matthew Libatique and composer Clint Mansell.

Aronofsky continues to be one of the most influential and divisive filmmakers of the 21st century. He makes some semi-conventional films (like The Wrestler), but usually burns whatever bridges they helped build with fascinating, quasi-biblical sagas like The Fountain and mother!

Tickets for Pi are available via IMAX.