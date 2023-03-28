Cinema 21 Adds an Extra Screening of Tommy Wiseau’s “Big Shark” This Weekend

Due to popular demand, Cinema 21 has added an extra screening this weekend for Big Shark, the latest film from Tommy Wiseau, the infamous director and star of The Room (hailed by many as one of the worst films ever made).

Big Shark chronicles the adventures of Georgie (Greg Sestero, another veteran of The Room), Tim (Isaiah LaBorde), and Patrick (Tommy Wiseau), firefighters determined to save New Orleans from an attacking killer shark. The film was originally scheduled to play only on Sunday, but that show is nearly sold out, so a Saturday show has been added.

Wiseau, a regular at Cinema 21 for late-night screenings of The Room, will appear to introduce the film, answer questions from fans, and pose for pictures (with those who are willing to purchase any of his posters or T-shirts; Wiseau may be a terrible filmmaker and actor, but he’s an expert purveyor of merch).

This is not the first time that Wiseau and Sestero have collaborated post-The Room. They co-starred in the two-part film Best F(r)iends and even teamed up for a reenactment of a Batman/Joker scene from Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight.