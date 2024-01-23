Get Your Reps In: James Cameron’s “The Abyss” Rises From the Depths at the Hollywood Theatre

The Abyss (1989)

For more than a decade, anyone bringing up The Abyss in conversation likely said two things: (1) the Special Edition outshines the theatrical cut, and (2) for the love of God, why is there no Blu-ray of the film?

Thankfully, those talking points are about to become outmoded. The Special Edition 4K restoration of James Cameron’s sci-fi romance at 300 fathoms hits the Hollywood Theatre this weekend (followed by the 4K Blu-ray release in March).

So, why the Special Edition cut? In ostensibly one of the few times Cameron has ever been forced to compromise, the 1989 theatrical cut is missing about 30 minutes, much of which fleshes out the relationship between protagonists Bud (Ed Harris) and Lindsey Brigman (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio)—a nearly divorced couple trapped in their deep-sea oil rig while Navy SEALs play with submarine nukes and fluorescent aliens visit the crew.

The Special Edition restores many of Bud and Lindsey’s scenes together, which is crucial because the gravity of their marriage hooks right into the expanded climax, which adds another five minutes that clarify the aliens’ power and purpose.

Toss in another lost scene where the roughnecks sing “Willin’” by Linda Rondstadt in tender unison, and not only is the Special Edition the best way to watch The Abyss, but also the most authoritative. Hollywood, Jan. 28–29.

ALSO PLAYING:

