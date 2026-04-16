Lloyd Center to Close to the Public Aug. 8

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Grab a bag of Joe Brown’s Carmel Corn and take a spin on the ice rink now, because the last day of Lloyd Center has been set.

Lloyd Center’s owners announced today that the indoor mall would close to the public on Aug. 8 as the Northeast Portland property’s next step in redevelopment. Lloyd Center covers about 20 city blocks and is set to be redeveloped as a mixed-use neighborhood, including housing, retail and 6 acres of open space.

Remaining tenants have until Aug. 31 to clear out of their spaces. Jumbo’s Pickleball, Trackers Earth, and the Regal Cinemas will remain open. The mall is already more than 90% vacant, according to developer Urban Renaissance Group.

“This is a necessary step toward delivering a new future for this site and for Portland,” said Tom Kilbane, managing director of URG, in a press release. “We recognize the history of Lloyd Center and appreciate the tenants who’ve operated here over the last few years. At the same time, the reality is the mall is no longer viable in its current form. As a city, we can’t afford to get stuck in the past, Portland needs this momentum for a more vibrant future.”

The news, while expected, “still comes as a shock to many,” says Matt Henderson, organizer of the Save Lloyd campaign.

Henderson and Save Lloyd have filed two appeals against the unanimous city decision to approve the redevelopment plans for Lloyd Center. The Portland City Council appeals hearing is scheduled for June 24.

Krista Catwood, founder of the Foodcourt 5000 Sunday mall-walking fitness group, says: “Announcing a closing date even while two appeals are pending forces the remaining storefronts to leave, further perpetuating the false ‘dead mall’ narrative.”