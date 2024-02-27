Get Your Reps In: Denzel Washington and Sarita Choudhury Heat Up Mira Nair’s “Mississippi Masala”

Mississippi Masala (1991)

In the thick of (arguably) Hollywood’s most treacly yet irresponsible era of racial-conflict dramas, you’ll find director Mira Nair’s gem Mississippi Masala.

The sophomore film from Nair (after her debut, Salaam Bombay!) foregrounds the star-crossed romance of two young Mississippians—Demetrius (Denzel Washington) and Mina (Sarita Choudhury)—whose families disapprove.

It’s a nuanced tale of interracial love that tackles colorism, how prejudice functions within a local economy, and the generational pain of cultural displacement. Of course, it’s also about two of the hottest people ever to grace celluloid getting busy. Salute to one notable scene in bed where Denzel sings “Happy Birthday” to Choudhury so softly and slowly that it becomes an all-out trance.

Mississippi Masala plays twice at the Clinton Street Theater on March 3. Catch it at 3 or 7 pm.

ALSO PLAYING:

5th Avenue: The Time That Remains (2009), March 1. Farha (2021), March 2. 5 Broken Cameras (2011), March 3. Academy: The Slumber Party Massacre (1982), March 1-7. Lost in Translation (2003), March 1-7. Cinema 21: (1932), March 2. Cinemagic: Rumpelstiltskin (1995), March 1. Clinton: Symbiopsychotaxiplasm: Take One (1968), Feb. 29. The Decline of Western Civilization (1981), March 2. Hollywood: Prophecy (1979), Feb. 29. Crossroads (2002), March 1. Dance, Girl, Dance (1940), March 2-3. Ikiru (1952), March 2. Trouble Every Day (2001), March 2. Rocky (1976), March 3. A Magical Substance Flows Into Me (2016), March 4. Lady Reporter (1989), March 5. Tomorrow: Matinee Baby (2024), Feb. 29. Shrek (2001), March 1. Occupied City (2023), March 2. Nimona (2023), March 3.