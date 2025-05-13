Get Your Reps In: “Josie and the Pussycats” Belonged On Top of the Charts

Josie and the Pussycats (2001)

In retrospect, Josie and the Pussycats was destined for cult status on arrival in 2001. As the movie itself suggests, teenagers were hungrier for celebrity entertainment than for a satire of its corporate manufacturing. But step back, and what’s not to love? Josie plays like a cross between That Thing You Do! and Austin Powers. The earworm power-pop songs performed by Kay Hanley (Letters to Cleo) pass the smell test for the idea that the Pussycats actually were good enough to merit overnight fandom. And the dual performances by Alan Cumming and Parker Posey as music-industry archvillains are the comedic core of the movie. No Target-branded scenery is left unchewed by these two. Josie and the Pussycats plays at the Tomorrow Theater on May 16, presented by Violet Hex with play-along bingo.

