Get Your Reps In: “My Own Private Idaho” Hustled Portland Into the Mainstream

My Own Private Idaho (1991)

Among Portland’s most prominent local celebrities is Gus Van Sant, a leading New Queer Cinema voice whose early works were filmed across Oregon, often in the Rose City itself. My Own Private Idaho remains his best-known and best-regarded indie effort, a loose modernization of Shakespeare’s Henry IV that highlighted Van Sant’s avant-garde style and affection for the marginalized and the outcast.

A pair of young hustlers turn tricks on the streets of Stumptown. Mike (River Phoenix) is a shy narcoleptic searching for his missing mother (Vana O’Brien). Scott (Keanu Reeves) is an affluent runaway who would rather party with the rabble than live with his father, the mayor (Tom Troupe). Idaho was not only Van Sant’s breakout film, but its leads’ too. Reeves uses a confident, playful swagger to cover his insecurity and internalized self-loathing, but it’s Phoenix who shines brightest as our soft-spoken, vulnerable hero, reminding us what we lost with his untimely death in 1993. Idaho is ultimately a singular film, a heartbreakingly poetic gem from one of our city’s most prominent creators.

The Clinton Street Theater will follow up June 3’s screening of Idaho with a new documentary short featuring late Portland actor and filmmaker William Richert, who appeared in Idaho as Bob Pigeon, the flamboyant Falstaff to Scott’s wayward Prince Hal.

Also Playing:

