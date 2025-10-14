Get Your Reps In: “Re-Animator” Rises at Hollywood Theater, Cinema 21 and Cinemagic

Re-Animator (1985)

One of the least quantifiable terms in cinematic vernacular has to be “cult classic.” But going by a know-it-when-you-see-it definition, Re-Animator, which screens on both sides of the Willamette River this week would fit the bill. Stuart Gordon’s famously freaky adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft screens for two nights each at the Hollywood Theatre and Cinema 21. (It’s also shows Halloween night at Cinemagic.)

Forty years old this year, Re-Animator expertly rides the line between genuinely disturbing and darkly comedic. With respect to its mischievous score and gonzo practical effects, most of that tonal tightrope-walking is embodied in horror icon Jeffrey Combs’ breakout performance. Combs plays medical student Herbert West, who has developed a secret serum to revive corpses. Of course, the dead tend to come back…changed.

“Why is it making that noise?” asks West’s terrified classmate (Bruce Abbott) about the shrieks of a just-reanimated cat. Combs bites down on his response with seriousness so deathly it turns funny and then back to melodrama by his final enunciation: “Birth is always painful.” Hollywood, Oct. 15–16. Cinema 21, Oct. 17–18.

Also Playing:

5th Avenue: A Question of Silence (1982), Oct. 17–19. Academy: Beetlejuice (1988), Black Sunday (1960) and An American Werewolf in London (1981), Oct. 15 and 16. Ghostbusters (1984), Phenomena (1985) and The Haunting (1963), Oct. 17–23. Cinema 21: Battle Royale (2000), Oct. 15. Seconds (1966), Oct. 18. Cinemagic: Tremors (1990), Sinister (2012) and The Cabin in the Woods (2011), Oct. 16. Wishmaster (1987), Oct. 17 and 18. A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), Oct. 17 and 20. Nightmare 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985) and Nightmare 3: The Dream Warriors (1986), Oct. 18 and 21. New Nightmare (1994), Oct. 19. Beetlejuice (1988), Oct. 20–22. Clinton: Spider (1992), Oct. 15. Sisters (1972), Oct. 16. Mandy (2018), Oct. 18. The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975), Oct. 18. Let Us In (2021), Oct. 20. Ready or Not (2019), Oct. 21. Cult Classics: Demons (1985), Oct. 19. Hollywood: The Hills Have Eyes (1977), Oct. 17–19. Jennifer’s Body (2009), Oct. 17. Wallace & Gromit: Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005), Oct. 18 and 19. Critters (1986), Oct. 19. Bubba Ho-Tep (2002) and Blood for Dracula (1974), Oct. 20. Phenomena (1985), Oct. 21–23. Tomorrow: Return to Oz (1985), Oct. 17. Practical Magic (1998), Oct. 18. The Craft (1996), Oct. 19.