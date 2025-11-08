Cole Escola Will Write Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone’s New Miss Piggy Movie

Miss Piggy is ready for her close-up.

On a Nov. 5 appearance on the podcast Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang, actress Jennifer Lawrence announced that she is producing a new film about the diva Muppet character. The project has an Oregon tie: Clatskanie-born Cole Escola has been tapped to write the screenplay.

“I don’t know if I can announce this but I’m just gonna: Emma Stone and I are producing a Miss Piggy movie and Cole is writing it,” Lawrence said on the podcast.

Escola, 38, is the writer and original star of the Broadway comedy Oh, Mary!, which reimagines the life of first lady Mary Todd Lincoln as if she were a stifled cabaret performer. Escola made history earlier this year as the first openly non-binary performer to win a Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Play. Escola was also a finalist for the 2025 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Oh, Mary!

Jennifer Lawrence clarified the details of the Miss Piggy project on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on a Nov. 6 appearance. Inspiration struck during a conversation about cancel culture between Lawrence and a friend during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“Miss Piggy is a feminist icon and she said, ‘you know, it would be so funny if Miss Piggy got cancelled. Now, that is not the plot, necessarily. But it got the wheels turning.”

Lawrence sort of confirmed to Fallon that she will star in the film: “Yeah, I think so.” She was more certain about Escola’s role as screenwriter: “They’re perfect.”