Plus Plus Festival Is a Multisensory Multidisciplinary Celebration

Ahead of the Portland Art Museum’s grand reopening later this month, its Center for an Untold Tomorrow’s first official Plus Plus Festival offers even more reasons to get hyped for the coming year’s artistic offerings. The series of one-night-only events leading up to the grand opening celebration aims to bring together local and world-renowned artists and cinematic storytellers. Running Nov. 13–23, Plus Plus is more than just a film festival. With a central shape-shifting theme, Plus Plus’ sensory-forward programming provides audiences with possibilities to reimagine and challenge cinema’s status quo.

“Every year, we explore the future with new media and with a new spin on what the festival of tomorrow brings,” says PAM CUT director Amy Dotson.

Here are the highlights that stand out on Plus Plus’ program, with the senses they awaken:

Community & Future Visioning You might never think of a selfie the same again after Dutch XR collective Smart Phone Orchestra’s Ancestors: An Interactive Journey into the Future. Audience members take photos of themselves and, with the help of AI, combine their photos with other audience members’ to make a virtual version of their possible offspring. A genealogical scavenger hunt to find two other people with the same photo on their phone offers connection while making you all the grandparents. As each generation is created, audience members question their future generations’ circumstances. “Ancestors is the sensation of Europe,” Dotson says. “It has the right mix of profundity and wackiness. It’s reflective in thinking about family lineage and talking to people at the theater. Everyone’s experience is unique.” Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St., 503-221-1156, tomorrowtheater.org. Multiple showtimes Nov. 13–15. $25.

Touch & Spiritual Connection Love can transcend boundaries and self-imposed social constructs and cultural associations. An evening of readings with Northwest authors Jon Raymond, Lisa Wells and Leni Zumas about amorous themes preludes a screening of the Norwegian drama Dreams (Sex Love), which delves into the entanglement of self-discovery and sexuality. Dotson highlights that “Jon’s writing is very inspired by his characters, and is always transforming.” Tomorrow Theater. 7 pm Sunday, Nov. 16. $25.

Auditory Perception “The soundscape of Memoria is a huge piece of the puzzle and auditory in the truest sense. We are encouraging entry points outside of the cinema and visuals,” Dotson says of the theater-exclusive 2021 film. An audiovisual performance by Seattle artist ILVS Strauss in partnership with the Risk/Reward Festival, ñ (enye), will examine language and mortal necessities, sharing introspective thoughts in both English and Spanish. ILVS will perform as an anthropomorphic rabbit while Tilda Swinton’s character experiences a sensory syndrome that disrupts her perception of reality. Tomorrow Theater. 7 pm Thursday, Nov. 20. $25.

The Metafictional As a master of transformation, Paul Reubens pushed beyond the limits of storytelling. Matt Wolf, the late actor’s real-life friend, will show his Emmy Award-winning documentary Pee-wee as Himself for PAM CUT’s Carte Blanche series in which prominent guest artists are invited to use the Tomorrow Theater as they please. Expect behind-the-scenes tidbits and special moments when Reubens breaks character. Tomorrow Theater. 6:30 pm Friday, Nov. 21. $25.

Olfactory & Palate Have you ever wished Smell-O-Vision still existed? During the screening of The Color of Pomegranates (1969), Fumerie Parfumerie will uncork a bespoke scent inspired by the film with scented sachets moviegoers will be signaled to sniff during key scenes. The niche and independent perfume retailer is down the street from PAM CUT, so it only makes sense that they would join forces. Tomorrow Theater. 4 pm Sunday, Nov. 23. $15.

Observation & Perception Marco Brambilla’s Maximalist Dreamscapes includes two new site-specific works for PAM’s reopening, Heaven’s Gate and Anthology, that will situate viewers “in between digital and analog worlds.” Brambilla surrealistically blends art, pop culture and technology. The dreamscapes blend contemporary culture in always moving and ever-evolving imagery. His internationally acclaimed video art installations involve archival and often Hollywood- or celebrity-based images alongside historical iconography. His work will have guests considering, then reconsidering, what moving images mean within cinema, art and technology. “Audience members can let the kaleidoscopic images wash over, which allows you to be very present,” Dotson says. Portland Art Museum, 1219 SW Park Ave., 503-226-2811, portlandartmuseum.org. 10 am–5 pm Thursday–Sunday, Nov. 20–23. Free (regular museum pricing goes back into effect Nov. 24).