Living Room Theaters’ Portland Location Still Dark After Cyberattack

Living Room Theaters’ downtown Portland location remains closed four days after a cyberattack last week.

The movie theater company acknowledged the attack had happened on Thursday, Nov. 13, according to a post shared to the company’s social media channels on Saturday. While Living Room Theaters works with the FBI and the U.S. Cybersecurity Infrastructure and Security Agency, the company’s Portland and Indianapolis locations are closed indefinitely.

Living Room Theaters is notable among movie theater chains for its independent and arthouse programming, often shown alongside popular new releases. The Portland location—sitting across the street from the landmark Powell’s City of Books—recently hosted a viral screening of Yorgos Lanthimos’ new film Bugonia, where barber Zack Herring shaved guests’ heads for free entry.

The company’s website is still down as of Monday, but it currently is working on refunds for affected moviegoers, even as its ability to fulfill refunds is among its affected services. Details surrounding the cyberattack are not publicly available. A Living Room Theaters representative did not respond to WW’s interview request.

“I am deeply sorry that we have been unable to show movies for ticket holders,” Living Room Theaters CEO Steve Herring said in a statement. “Thank you all so much for your gracious patience and support while we work through this very difficult time.”