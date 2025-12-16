Get Your Reps In: Everyone’s on the Naughty List in “Silent Night, Deadly Night”

Willamette Week is in the middle of our most important annual fundraiser. As a local independent news outlet, we need your help.

Silent Night, Deadly Night (1984)

The holidays are a stressful time. You never know how close anyone is to snapping. Sometimes, all it takes is seeing your parents get murdered by a maniac dressed as Santa Claus, followed by a cruel nun forcing you to sit on Santa’s lap at the sexually repressive orphanage that’s now your home, followed by your first job being at a horny toy store where you’re asked to dress as Santa for the customers. And blammo, all of a sudden, everyone Billy (Robert Brian Wilson) knows is getting an ax for Christmas.

An annual tradition, Silent Night, Deadly Night plays Dec. 23 at the Hollywood Theater. And teasing aside, it really is the movie’s fearlessly exploitive emotional and physical violence that cements its all-time placement in the Evil Santa canon. That and an inexplicably prophetic grandpa (Will Hare), a memorable kill featuring a mounted deer head, and some of the most hilariously inept movie cops you’ll ever see. Hollywood Theatre, Dec. 23.

Also Playing:

Academy: Batman Returns (1992), Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence (1983), and Female Trouble (1974), Dec. 17 and 18. Elf (2003), Dec. 19–25. Lethal Weapon (1987), Dec. 19–24. Christmas Evil (1980), Dec. 19–23. Cinemagic: Krampus (2015), Dec. 17. Battle Royale (2000), Dec. 17 and 20. Merry Christmas (1984), Dec. 18. Don’t Open Till Christmas (1984), Dec. 19. Santa With Muscles (1996), Dec. 19. Back to the Future (1985) and Back to the Future Part II (1989), Dec. 20. The Polar Express (2004), Dec. 21 and 23. Elf (2003), Dec. 21–23. Love Actually (2003), Dec. 22. The Holdovers (2023), Dec. 23. Clinton: The Cat’s Mill (1993), Dec. 17. Backbeat (1994), Dec. 18. The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975), Dec. 20. Good Night, and Good Luck (2005), Dec. 21. Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie (2012), Dec. 22. The Big Lebowski (1998), Dec. 23–27. Cult Classics: Die Hard 2 (1990), Dec. 21. Hollywood: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000), Dec. 17 and 18. In the Mood for Love (2001), Dec. 19 and 20. All the Marbles (1981) and Christmas in Space, Dec. 20. Digimon triple feature, Dec. 21. Lady Snowblood (1973), Dec. 22. Tomorrow: Pee-Wee’s Playhouse Christmas Special (1988), Dec. 21.