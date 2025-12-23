Get Your Reps In: True Love Waits for “Only Lovers Left Alive”

Willamette Week is in the middle of our most important annual fundraiser. As a local independent news outlet, we need your help.

Only Lovers Left Alive (2013)

Countless vampire movies have identified immortality as a curse, but few consider what centurieslong life would really do to the psyche like Only Lovers Left Alive. Jim Jarmusch’s romance between a long-married vampire couple envisions the undead as racked with nostalgia, worry, boredom and the gravity of cyclical relationships. For Adam (Tom Hiddleston) and Eve (Tilda Swinton), 20 lifetimes is too long to live together or to stay apart. When we meet Adam, he’s starting to lose it inside the secluded recording studio he calls home, so he asks Eve to travel from Tangier to Detroit to reunite.

For being such a cool movie (Jarmusch doesn’t know another way), there is something shockingly lame and relatable about a vampire (Adam) just sinking down the rabbit hole of his pet interests, collecting rare guitars, and remixing his own compositions into oblivion. Pretty human after all. Only Lovers Left Alive kicks off the Tomorrow Theater’s monthlong vampire series on Jan. 2.

Also Playing:

