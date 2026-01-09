McMenamins Is Throwing J.R.R. Tolkien a Birthday Party

J. R. R. Tolkien is 134 years young as of Jan. 3—a young adult in Elvish years. What would you give him? He’s already got your sword, your bow and your ax. At this point, he probably just wants your fellowship.

The late author’s legacy will be celebrated at McMenamins Kennedy School on Jan. 10. Fans can roam the grounds of the former elementary school for everything they need to remember the Lord of the Rings, Hobbit and Silmarillion author, from trivia and costume contests to a discovery hunt for the One Ring. (Starting your hunt in the heated pool is not an incorrect strategy.)

Fabulous prizes are promised for winners of the two trivia rounds and the costume contest, and after all, why shouldn’t they keep it? Brush up on your LOTR box set and Hobbit knowledge from junior high and bust out your precious Middle-earth cosplay to rule them all, and buy those 28-inch sleek Christopher Lee and Orlando Bloom wigs; you’ve earned them.

The free, all-ages event also includes showings of the 2010s Hobbit trilogy as paid events. The full marathon passes are sold out, but as of press time admission to each movie costs $8 with seats available. Half of ticket proceeds will benefit the Oregon Food Bank.

SEE IT: J. R. R. Tolkien Birthday Party at McMenamins Kennedy School, 5736 NE 33rd Ave., 503-249-3983, mcmenamins.com/kennedy-school. 11 am–7 pm Saturday, Jan. 10. Free, $8 per movie ticket. All ages.