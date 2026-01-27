5 Movies to Fill the Void “Stranger Things” Left in Your Heart

The conclusion of Stranger Things has left a Demogorgon-shaped hole in many people’s hearts.

The series famously had long gaps between seasons, so despite being only five seasons long, it took nine and a half years to air on Netflix. The characters—Eleven, Will, Steve, Robin, Nancy, Dustin, Mike, Lucas, Max—had been in the pop culture ether for almost a decade. It can be hard to say goodbye after so long; the series concluded with a two-hour finale on Dec. 31.

But there are options. Stranger Things can now serve as a jumping-off point for fans to go on their own adventures of discovering similarly themed horror and sci-fi films.

Cole Sorensen is the lead customer service representative at Movie Madness on Southeast Belmont Street. A few years ago, Sorensen taught a class there called “Kids on Bikes,” so he’s the in-house expert on this exact subgenre.

“I just love those movies,” Sorensen says. “There were so many of these movies that were inspired by Goonies and E.T., where kids go on some mystical adventure and encounter either, like, criminals or aliens or a monster of some kind, and the parents are just not wanting to help out. That was very of the time.”

Most of the films were made in the 1980s, when Stranger Things takes place, and contain similar character archetypes: the jock, the nerd, the older sister, and the love interest. Sorensen, 31, gamely agreed to be our tour guide through the stacks at the beloved neighborhood video rental shop.

Super 8 (2011), PG-13, 112 mins.

What it’s about: J.J. Abrams directed this film that takes place in 1979 Ohio about teens making a zombie movie with a Super 8 camera. During filming, the friends witness a train derailment that unleashes a series of unexplained events and disappearances in their town. Elle Fanning and Kyle Chandler star in this film that Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers have cited as an inspiration for their series.

Cole’s take: “There’s emotional conflicts, character growth, cool explosions. The military comes in and thinks they can fix everything, but the kids end up doing it. It’s a very fun, straight-up Stranger Things movie.” Make sure to watch through the end credits to see the kids’ Super 8 zombie movie.

How to watch: Shelved in Sci-Fi at Movie Madness; streams on Pluto TV.

The Gate (imdb)

The Gate (1987), PG-13, 86 mins.

What it’s about: Three children, including a young Stephen Dorff, accidentally unleash a horde of demons from a pit in their suburban backyard. This ’80s horror film’s got it all: a big sister with a cool boyfriend, a big party—and countless nasty, pint-sized demons.

Cole’s take: “It’s a very fun, over-the-top ’80s demon ‘things going wrong’ movie. It’s kids versus things that they probably shouldn’t be fighting. No parents to be seen.”

How to watch: Shelved in horror at Movie Madness; streams on Prime Video.

The Goonies. (Oregon Film Museum)

The Goonies (1985), PG, 114 mins.

What it’s about: One of the most beloved kids’ movies of all time, shot right in Astoria. A group of teenagers find an old treasure map in the attic. Hoping to save their home from demolition, the Goonies head off on a coastal adventure to find the secret stash of pirate One-Eyed Willie. Goonies never say die, and neither does the staying power of this classic.

Cole’s take: “Probably one of the most iconic ‘kids on bikes’ movies, but without the monsters. Instead it’s criminals in, like, a shed…it’s great.”

How to watch: Shelved in “The Coreys” section at Movie Madness; rent on Prime Video or Apple TV for $4.99.

The Lost Boys (imdb)

The Lost Boys (1987), R, 97 mins.

What it’s about: Kiefer Sutherland as a vampire, plus both Coreys! An unsuspecting newcomer to a beach town is drawn to a crew of local vampires. His little brother (Corey Haim) and his new comic-book nerd friends (Corey Feldman) have to save him.

Cole’s take: “Stranger Things with vampires, and a little darker…it’s a stacked cast. If you haven’t seen this one, treat yourself.” A note to parents: “I’d watch it first, and then maybe watch it with your kids. It’s definitely R for a reason. It’s a little more on the horror end.”

How to watch: Shelved in “The Coreys” section at Movie Madness; rent on Prime Video or Apple TV for $5.99.

Something Wicked This Way Comes (imdb)

Something Wicked This Way Comes (1983), PG, 95 mins.

What it’s about: Creepy Disney movie based on the 1962 Ray Bradbury novel of the same name. A sinister circus comes through town and unleashes curses on the townsfolk by granting their deepest wishes. Two boys (and, finally, a parent!) step in to help.

Cole’s take: “A lot of the special effects were still in the hand-drawn era. I think there’s some hand-drawn lightning and stuff, so it’s a little cheesy with some of the special effects…but it’s very fun, very creepy. It’s got a great cast of character actors you would know, and Pam Grier is in it. It’s just so eerie, if you’re looking for something for that Halloween, autumn season. If Stranger Things did a prequel about a creepy circus, this would be that movie.”

How to watch: Shelved in the Disney section at Movie Madness; streams on Disney+.