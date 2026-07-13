Hollywood Theatre Will Host Parker Posey at ‘Party Girl’ Screening

Gen X icon Parker Posey is coming to town this fall for a swing through Rose City Comic Con and a special screening of her 1995 breakout film, Party Girl. Posey will be at Comic Con on Sept. 12 and 13 and at the Hollywood Theatre at 7 pm on the 12th for the screening.

Posey plays the titular party girl Mary, a New York City scenester with a million friends and just about as many miniskirts. After the cops bust one of Mary’s illegal raves, she has to get a job at the library working for her godmother, where she has to learn the Dewey Decimal System. Soon she’s living in both worlds—dancing on the tables at the library in ferocious outfits and reorganizing her friends’ music collections.

Party Girl kicked off a career for Posey that has included performances in The House of Yes, Best in Show, Waiting for Guffman and, more recently, as an eccentric pill-popping socialite in HBO’s The White Lotus.

“Parker Posey isn’t just the queen of indie films—she introduced and embodied the genre for an entire generation of cinephiles,” Hollywood Theatre programmer Anthony Hudson said in a press release. Hudson will be in conversation with Posey after the screening.

Party Girl is being shown as part of the Hollywood’s centennial anniversary celebration. The Northeast Sandy Boulevard theater turns 100 on July 17.

Half of the tickets will be available for purchase through the Hollywood Theatre and the other half through Rose City Comic Con. A drawing for Hollywood Theatre and Movie Madness members, which is open now on the Hollywood Theatre website, closes July 19. The rest of the tickets will be available through Rose City Comic Con starting at 10 am July 21.

SEE IT: Party Girl with special guest Parker Posey at the Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-493-1128, hollywoodtheatre.org. 7 pm Saturday, Sept. 12. $60–$120.