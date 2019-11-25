In the sketch, Alec Baldwin returns to do his terrible Donald Trump impression, yelling at a group of reporters and reading off notes written in giant letters as a helicopter whirs in the background. (It's one of those classic SNL bits that doesn't really satirize current events but rather just sort of recaps them using famous people.) Ferrell, who also hosted, shows up as Sondland toward the end, wearing a bald cap and the shit-eating grin the real Sondland sported in front of Congress this past week, as both take turns attempting to throw the other under the proverbial bus.